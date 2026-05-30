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Home > Business News > NSE Extends F&O Close By 10 Minutes: Small Shift, Big Trader Impact- What To Know Before Monday’s Market Opening Session

NSE Extends F&O Close By 10 Minutes: Small Shift, Big Trader Impact- What To Know Before Monday’s Market Opening Session

NSE extends F&O trading by 10 minutes from August 3, 2026, shifting close to 3:40 pm to align with Closing Auction Session, improving price discovery, hedging efficiency, and market synchronization.

NSE Extends F&O Close By 10 Minutes
NSE Extends F&O Close By 10 Minutes

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-30 15:28 IST

NSE Extends F&O Trading Hours for stock market by 10 Minutes from August 3, 2026: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced key changes in its equity derivatives segment, extending the normal market closing time for futures and options (F&O) trading by 10 minutes. The revised timing will come into effect from August 3, 2026, following the introduction of a Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash market. As per the NSE circular, the F&O market will now close at 3:40 pm instead of the earlier 3:30 pm. However, the trade modification window will remain unchanged and will continue to operate until 4:15 pm. The move is aimed at better synchronizing derivatives trading with developments in the cash market’s closing phase.

Alignment With Closing Auction Session In Cash Market

The change in derivatives timing comes alongside the introduction of a Closing Auction Session in the equity cash segment, which will run from 3:15 pm to 3:35 pm. This session will determine the official closing prices of listed stocks through an auction-based price discovery mechanism.

According to NSE, aligning F&O trading with this window will allow market participants to react more effectively to evolving price signals in the underlying cash market. Traders will now have an additional 10 minutes to hedge, adjust, or unwind positions based on the final price discovery process.

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Impact On Traders And Price Discovery Mechanism

  • The revised structure is expected to reduce end-of-day uncertainty and improve price discovery efficiency
  • With greater overlap between cash and derivatives markets, traders will be better positioned to manage exposure linked to closing prices
  • NSE clarified that there will be no change in pre-open session timings, pre-open closure, or standard market opening time for derivatives
  • The adjustment is strictly limited to the closing phase of trading in the F&O segment
  • The VWAP calculation window for derivatives close prices has been updated
  • It will now include trades executed between 3:10 pm and 3:40 pm, replacing the earlier 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm window

System Updates And Implementation Timeline

NSE will also broadcast alerts on its NEAT trading terminals at the start of the Closing Auction Session. These alerts will inform trading members about revisions to operating price ranges for stock futures contracts, including the possibility of cancellation of orders outside permissible limits. The exchange has advised all members and trading participants to update their systems, contract files, and trading applications before the changes take effect on August 3, 2026.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI, Edited for clarity and better understanding)

Also Read: Will Dalal Street Bounce Back On Monday, June 1, 2026? SENSEX | NIFTY ON MONDAY

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NSE Extends F&O Close By 10 Minutes: Small Shift, Big Trader Impact- What To Know Before Monday’s Market Opening Session
Tags: Closing Auction Session NSEderivatives market updateequity derivatives timingIndian stock market updateNSE circular 2026NSE trading hours 2026stock market news IndiaVWAP update NSE

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NSE Extends F&O Close By 10 Minutes: Small Shift, Big Trader Impact- What To Know Before Monday’s Market Opening Session
NSE Extends F&O Close By 10 Minutes: Small Shift, Big Trader Impact- What To Know Before Monday’s Market Opening Session
NSE Extends F&O Close By 10 Minutes: Small Shift, Big Trader Impact- What To Know Before Monday’s Market Opening Session
NSE Extends F&O Close By 10 Minutes: Small Shift, Big Trader Impact- What To Know Before Monday’s Market Opening Session

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