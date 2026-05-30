BharathCloud Aligns with BDIA at Bharat Digital Samvad to Advance India’s Sovereign AI Infrastructure Vision

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 28: BharathCloud engaged in discussions at Bharat Digital Samvad, the inaugural national forum organised by the Bharath Digital Infrastructure Association (BDIA), in New Delhi. The summit brought together policymakers, cloud infrastructure leaders, regulators, enterprises, and technology stakeholders to discuss India’s digital sovereignty, AI infrastructure readiness, and the future of domestic cloud ecosystems.

The event also initiated the official launch of BDIA as an association of not-for-profit industry dedicated to developing and improving India’s digital infrastructure through policy dialogue, collaboration, and with the vision of Data Swaraj. The summit discussions centred on key topics such as developing sovereign cloud infrastructure, an AI-ready compute ecosystem, digital industry policies, and the long-term reliance on foreign-controlled digital infrastructure.

Conversations at the summit indicated a rising focus on Digital Swaraj and self-sovereign AI-ready infrastructure, AI Cloud Adoption to support India’s long-term digital resilience. Throughout the conference, the discussion was concentrated on a much larger industry perspective towards digital sovereignty and infrastructure policy.

Participating in the event, Rahul Takkallapally, Co-Founder, BharathCloud and Founding Member of BDIA, said, “India’s digital growth will become stronger when Indian technology companies collaborate within one ecosystem and grow together. It is encouraging to see nearly 40 organisations come together through BDIA with a shared focus on digital sovereignty, trusted infrastructure, and long-term technology resilience. The collaboration of emerging organisations showcases the potential of BDIA. Bharat Digital Samvad creates an authentic and collaborative space where industry stakeholders can work together to support India’s AI and digital infrastructure ambitions.”

Leadership Voices Piyush Somani, President, BDIA and Promoter, Chairman & Managing Director, ESDS Software Solution Ltd., said, “India has already built one of the world’s most extensive digital infrastructure ecosystems. The focus now is on ensuring that the governance, control, and long-term value created through this infrastructure remain within the country. Data Swaraj is no longer just a larger vision for the future; it is becoming a practical necessity for India’s digital growth. Bharat Digital Samvad reflects an important step where industry and policy stakeholders are coming together to shape that direction collectively.”

Abhishek Bhatt, Secretary General, BDIA, said, “India had early leadership through platforms like Rediff, Sify, Khoj, and Indiatimes, but domestic ecosystems lacked the policy support needed to scale competitively. Today, with Atmanirbhar Bharat and a new generation of founders building at scale, Bharat Digital Samvad and BDIA reflect a stronger push toward India-led digital ecosystems. While 100 per cent digital sovereignty may not be practical, India must strengthen and support the critical digital infrastructure being built locally. Our digital market size itself is one of India’s biggest strategic advantages in the global digital economy.”

The summit focused on establishing concrete frameworks that will support India’s ambitions for self-reliance in technology, with discussions extending beyond the industry level to include both policy development and implementation. In addition, the forum will create a path for future policy recommendations, industry standards, and infrastructure plans that will be used to shape the development and governance of AI and digital infrastructure in India during its next phase of growth.

About BharathCloud

BharathCloud is a Hyderabad-based sovereign AI cloud services provider delivering secure, scalable, and AI-driven solutions to businesses and startups globally. BharathCloud offers end-to-end cloud and digital transformation solutions, including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, AI/ML, HPC, and innovative platforms offering AI-powered smart storage and Bharat Big Bucket(B3), KaaS (Kubernetes-as-a-Service). Its enterprise-grade infrastructure ensures high performance, multi-location backups, disaster recovery, and compliance with global standards such as ISO 27001, TPN, and HIPAA.

For more information, visit www.bharathcloud.com