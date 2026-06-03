UAE Weather Today, June 3: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Sizzle as Temperatures Near 47°C Across Emirates

The weather today, June 3 is going to be really hot in the United Arab Emirates. It is going to be a hot summer day. The temperature is going to go to 47°C in some parts of the country.

The National Centre of Meteorology says that the sky will be clear. It will be very humid and dusty. This is because of the wind coming from the northwest. The weather will be very hot in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi with temperatures around 39°C.. In other places like Al Ain and Liwa it will be even hotter.

People are advised to drink a lot of water to stay hydrated. They should also try not to go out in the sun for long especially in the afternoon.. When driving they should be careful because of the dust.

The weather will be fair in parts of the United Arab Emirates.. It will be extremely hot during the day. The wind will be light to moderate. Sometimes it will be strong causing dust to blow.

At night it will be humid especially in the coastal areas. This will make it feel even hotter than it actually is. The United Arab Emirates will experience dusty conditions with the weather being very hot, across the UAE.

Maximum and Minimum Temperatures in Major UAE Cities

Residents across the Emirates can expect the following temperatures on June 3:

City Maximum Temperature Minimum Temperature Dubai 39°C 30°C Abu Dhabi 39°C 29°C Sharjah 40°C 29°C Ajman 36°C 30°C Ras Al Khaimah 43°C 30°C Fujairah 37°C 31°C Al Ain 44°C 29°C Liwa 47°C 27°C Umm Al Quwain 40°C 27°C

The hottest temperatures will be in areas of Abu Dhabi emirate. Thermometers may reach 47°C during the afternoon.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Stay Humid

Dubai and Abu Dhabi the UAEs two biggest cities will see daytime highs of around 39°C.. Rising humidity levels will make it feel much warmer. At night temperatures will stay high around 29°C to 30°C. This will give relief from the daytime heat. People heading out in the evening may still feel humidity, especially near the coast.

Dusty Winds May Reduce Visibility

Weather officials have warned that winds from the southwest to northwest will range from 10 kmph to 25 kmph. They may sometimes strengthen to around 40 kmph. These strong winds could cause dust and sand to blow in areas. This may reduce visibility for drivers. Drivers are advised to be careful on highways and desert roads where dust can make roads unsafe.

Sea Conditions to Get Rough

Marine forecasts say the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate during the day.. It may get rough at times especially in the evening and at night. The Oman Sea will stay relatively calm with sea conditions all day. Fishermen, boat operators and people who enjoy water sports are advised to check weather updates before going into water.

Summer Heat Gets Stronger

June is the start of the summer period in the UAE. Temperatures often exceed 40°C across much of the country. Rainfall is very rare. Weather experts say the combination of temperatures and humidity can increase the risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Authorities are urging people to drink plenty of water wear coloured clothing and avoid hard outdoor work during the hottest part of the day. People who work outdoors are encouraged to take breaks in shaded areas and follow heat safety guidelines.

Outlook for the Next Days

The hot weather will continue over the next few days. Temperatures will stay above normal in inland areas. There will be no rainfall.. Humidity levels will likely change, especially near the coast. As summer gets stronger, in the UAE people can expect days of very hot temperatures, hazy skies and warm nights throughout June.