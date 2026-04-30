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Home > Business News > Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend

Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend

Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: The company reported a ₹221 crore Q4 loss despite 20% revenue growth. The stock ended lower after a volatile session, with the board approving a 130% dividend and ₹15,000 crore fundraising plan.

Adani Enterprises shares ended lower after reporting a ₹221 crore Q4 loss despite strong 20% revenue growth, while the board approved a 130% dividend and a ₹15,000 crore fundraising plan.
Adani Enterprises shares ended lower after reporting a ₹221 crore Q4 loss despite strong 20% revenue growth, while the board approved a 130% dividend and a ₹15,000 crore fundraising plan.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 16:32 IST

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Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend

Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: On Thursday, April 30, Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, reported a mixed set of numbers for the fourth quarter, with revenue showing strong growth even as profitability slipped into a loss due to higher expenses and asset depreciation.

On the stock market front, the counter ended the day on a slightly weak note after a volatile session. The stock slipped 0.72% to close at ₹2,408.40, compared to the previous close of ₹2,425.90. It saw quite a bit of intraday movement, touching a high of ₹2,420.00 and slipping to a low of ₹2,328.80 before recovering some ground. The stock opened softer at ₹2,394.90 and traded largely under pressure through the day, staying close to its VWAP level.

In its Q4 FY26 earnings, the company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹221 crore, against a profit of ₹3,845 crore in the same quarter last year. The swing was largely due to higher depreciation linked to recently added assets, including projects in Navi Mumbai and the copper business.

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That said, the top line continued to show strength. Revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to ₹32,439 crore, supported by steady growth across key businesses. EBITDA edged up slightly to ₹3,731 crore from ₹3,710 crore a year earlier, though margins softened to 11.5% from 13.8% as costs climbed faster than revenues.

The company also noted that last year’s profits were boosted by a one-off gain from the sale of its stake in a consumer goods joint venture with Wilmar International, which makes the base effect quite pronounced this time.

Adani Enterprises Share Price: Dividend and Fundraising Update

In a shareholder-friendly move, the board has recommended a dividend of ₹1.30 per share (130%) for FY26, subject to approval at the upcoming AGM. The record date has been set for June 12, 2026, and payout, if cleared, will follow on or after June 30, 2026.

The board has also approved a proposal to raise up to ₹15,000 crore, which may be done through equity issuance or other approved routes such as QIP, private placement, or preferential allotment, depending on regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Adani Enterprises Share Price: Market Wrap

Overall, the stock reaction remained muted, with Adani Enterprises ending the session marginally lower at ₹2,408.40 on the BSE, as investors weighed steady revenue growth against weaker profitability.

Also Read: EPFO to Launch E-PRAAPTI Portal to Access Inactive PF Accounts Without UAN: What It Is and How It Helps You

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend

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Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend

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Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend

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Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend
Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend
Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend
Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend

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