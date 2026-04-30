Kingston Technology Highlights Design-In Memory and Industrial SSD Solutions for Mission-Critical Systems

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30: Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory and technology solutions, continues to advance its “Built on Commitment” philosophy as digital transformation drives the adoption of Industrial PCs, edge systems, and embedded platforms powering automation, intelligent services, and mission-critical operations. Across the Asia-Pacific region, adoption is accelerating in advanced manufacturing, smart logistics, and digital infrastructure, increasing the need for uncompromising reliability, long lifecycle support, and consistent global supply.

In India, the momentum is further strengthened by ongoing digital transformation initiatives and rapid advancements in cloud and edge infrastructure. Driven by programs like Digital India, along with growing enterprise investments in AI, cybersecurity, and private 5G, organizations are accelerating the deployment of intelligent, connected systems across industries. This is significantly increasing the demand for high-performance, reliable memory and storage solutions that can support scalable, mission-critical applications.

Meeting this demand, Kingston continues to strengthen its portfolio of Industrial PC memory and storage solutions with controlled BOM, lifecycle management, and a commitment to long-term performance: enabling businesses to build stable, scalable systems for demanding industrial environments.

Kingston’s leadership in memory and storage is driven by its “Built on Commitment” philosophy, delivering performance, quality, reliability, and service across its global portfolio. From the Kingston FURY line for gamers and content creators to high-performance SSDs, external storage, DRAM, USB drives, memory cards, and IronKey encrypted solutions, Kingston supports a wide range of consumer and professional applications. Recognized as the No.1 in channel SSDs for eight consecutive years and the No.1 third-party supplier of DRAM modules for 22 years, Kingston has long supported Industrial PC and enterprise infrastructure, with the same reliability, consistency, and long-term performance that have defined the brand.

Design-In Memory and Industrial SSD Solutions

To support mission-critical deployments, Kingston offers a specialized portfolio of Design-In memory and Industrial SSD solutions tailored for system designers, OEMs, and integrators. Kingston provides controlled BOM and firmware consistency, PCN support, lifecycle management, and global technical support, helping partners maintain component stability, streamline system integration, and ensure long-term deployment reliability.

Design-In Memory Solutions: Kingston’s Design-In DRAM modules are built to JEDEC industry specifications and engineered to deliver consistent performance and long-term stability for industrial and embedded systems.

Kingston’s Design-In DRAM modules are built to JEDEC industry specifications and engineered to deliver consistent performance and long-term stability for industrial and embedded systems. Industrial Solid-State Drives: Kingston’s Industrial SSD lineup includes SATA and NVMe solutions in multiple form factors, supporting both commercial and industrial operating temperature ranges. Equipped with advanced controllers, wear-leveling, garbage collection, and 3D NAND technologies, these drives deliver reliable, high-performance storage for demanding industrial environments.

By collaborating closely with partners from early development stages, Kingston enables stable, long-term system performance and dependable supply across applications ranging from retail and transportation to logistics, surveillance, networking, and industrial automation.

“Industrial PC deployments are accelerating rapidly across industries, placing a sharper spotlight on long-term reliability and performance,” said Kevin Wu, Sales, Marketing, and Business Development Vice President, APAC. “Today’s customers expect more than just components—they require stability, lifecycle transparency, and a supply chain they can trust. Through our ‘Built on Commitment’ philosophy, Kingston delivers memory and storage solutions designed to support the long-term success of our partners’ systems.”

As Industrial PCs, edge computing, and intelligent systems continue to evolve, Kingston remains Built on Commitment—working alongside its partners to deliver the reliability, consistency, and long-term support required to build resilient, scalable systems. Through this philosophy, Kingston continues to power advanced innovation and sustain the next generation of infrastructure, today and into the future.

For more information, Kingston.com/IPCSolution