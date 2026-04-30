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Home > Business News > EPFO to Launch E-PRAAPTI Portal to Access Inactive PF Accounts Without UAN: What It Is and How It Helps You

EPFO to Launch E-PRAAPTI Portal to Access Inactive PF Accounts Without UAN: What It Is and How It Helps You

EPFO is planning to launch the E-PRAAPTI portal, an Aadhaar-based system to help employees trace and reactivate old PF accounts. It aims to simplify access to inactive provident fund savings by linking them with UAN and reducing the hassle of forgotten or unclaimed accounts. Here's everything you need to know.

EPFO is planning to launch the E-PRAAPTI Portal to help employees trace, link, and activate old PF accounts using Aadhaar-based digital access, making retirement savings easier to manage.
EPFO is planning to launch the E-PRAAPTI Portal to help employees trace, link, and activate old PF accounts using Aadhaar-based digital access, making retirement savings easier to manage.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 15:57 IST

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EPFO to Launch E-PRAAPTI Portal to Access Inactive PF Accounts Without UAN: What It Is and How It Helps You

EPFO E-PRAAPTI Portal: For many salaried employees in India, Provident Fund (PF) savings are like a safety net for retirement. But there’s a common problem — people change jobs, forget old account details, or never transfer their PF properly. Over time, that money just sits there, untouched and often forgotten.

To address this issue, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to launch a new digital platform called E-PRAAPTI — EPF Aadhaar-Based Access Portal — aimed at identifying, tracking, linking the Universal Account Number (UAN), and activating old EPF accounts.

EPFO E-PRAAPTI Portal: Why Inactive PF Accounts Are a Growing Concern

Currently, a large amount of PF money is stuck in inactive accounts simply because people can’t trace it.

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As per government data shared in Parliament, around 2.15 million EPFO accounts were inactive as of March 2024, with these dormant accounts collectively holding nearly ₹8,505 crore in unclaimed provident fund savings.

That’s money belonging to employees — but sitting idle due to missing details, old job records, or lack of UAN linkage.

EPFO E-PRAAPTI Portal Explained: What exactly is it?

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “The portal will provide a streamlined Aadhaar-based authentication mechanism that will enable members to securely access their old EPF account, which may not have a UAN linked with it, and initiate the process for updating their member profile, followed by seamless UAN linking and activation.”

In simple terms, the system will help users:

Locate old PF accounts
Verify identity using Aadhaar
Link accounts to UAN
Reactivate and access funds

EPFO E-PRAAPTI Portal Process: How account activation will work

Instead of multiple visits or paperwork, the process will be fully digital:

Aadhaar login – Users authenticate using Aadhaar
Account search – System traces old PF accounts
Profile update – Details can be corrected online
UAN linking – Accounts are linked to a Universal Account Number
Activation – Accounts become active for withdrawals or transfers

In the initial phase, the system will work for users with existing member IDs to ensure a secure rollout.

EPFO E-PRAAPTI Portal: How will it benefit Job Switchers and employees?

Employees who have worked across multiple companies often lose track of their PF accounts. E-PRAAPTI aims to solve this problem by consolidating old accounts into a single system, helping users reclaim forgotten savings.

The government also plans to expand the platform later so even users without old details can trace their accounts.

EPFO E-PRAAPTI Portal: Why PF digitisation is happening now

EPFO has been steadily improving its digital infrastructure.

Recent data shows:

8.31 crore claims processed in FY26
Over 71% handled automatically
Most claims settled within 3 days

Mandaviya said, “The EPFO has registered a record level of claim settlements in FY 2025–26, reflecting improved efficiency, faster processing and better service delivery for subscribers.”

In simple terms, the EPFO is moving towards faster, paperless, and more automated services.

EPFO E-PRAAPTI Portal: What this means for employees

For salaried workers, the impact is clear:

Less paperwork
Easier access to old PF money
Faster claim processing
Greater transparency
Reduced chances of accounts being forgotten

Even routine tasks like bank updates and claim filings are becoming increasingly digital.

EPFO E-PRAAPTI Portal: The bigger picture

‘E-PRAAPTI’ is part of a broader shift toward the digitisation of retirement savings in India.

For years, PF money has often been ignored by many workers. This system is designed to change that. In a way, it’s about one simple idea: Your money should not stay locked just because you changed jobs or forgot details.

EPFO E-PRAAPTI Portal: Bottom line

‘E-PRAAPTI’ could quietly become one of the most useful EPFO upgrades in recent years. It aims to bring back forgotten savings, reduce hassle, and make PF accounts as effortless to manage as checking your bank app.

For millions of employees, it may finally turn inactive PF accounts into money they can actually use.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission 2026: Deadline Extension, Salary Revision Talks & Key Pension Demands Explained

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Tags: E-PRAAPTIEPFOPFPF accountsprovident fundUAN

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EPFO to Launch E-PRAAPTI Portal to Access Inactive PF Accounts Without UAN: What It Is and How It Helps You

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EPFO to Launch E-PRAAPTI Portal to Access Inactive PF Accounts Without UAN: What It Is and How It Helps You

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EPFO to Launch E-PRAAPTI Portal to Access Inactive PF Accounts Without UAN: What It Is and How It Helps You
EPFO to Launch E-PRAAPTI Portal to Access Inactive PF Accounts Without UAN: What It Is and How It Helps You
EPFO to Launch E-PRAAPTI Portal to Access Inactive PF Accounts Without UAN: What It Is and How It Helps You
EPFO to Launch E-PRAAPTI Portal to Access Inactive PF Accounts Without UAN: What It Is and How It Helps You

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