‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH

Puneet Superstar: A shocking video featuring social media personality Puneet Superstar has gone viral, leaving viewers both stunned and disturbed. Known for his extreme and unconventional content, the influencer is once again at the centre of controversy after sharing visuals that many have called “distasteful” and “unsafe.”

Puneet Superstar Viral Clip Shows Disturbing Stunt

In the now widely circulated video, Puneet Superstar is seen sitting near an open drain filled with dirty water. He first bathes in the sewage and then proceeds to dip food items into the same water before consuming them.

The act, which appears to be staged for attention, has triggered strong reactions across social media platforms.

Internet Reacts With Shock And Disgust Of Puneet Superstar’s Viral Video

As the video spread online, users flooded comment sections with criticism. Many questioned the need for such extreme content, while others expressed concern over the potential health risks involved.

मानती हूं सोशल मीडिया influencer क़ा दौर है, और लोग अच्छी कमाई कर लेते हैँ पर……. इस हद तक जाकर नाले में डुबकी लगाना और गंदे पानी का सेवन करना 🤮… ये तो सरासर जाहिलियत है, कहीं कोई ऐसी वैसी बीमारी हो गयी तो लेने के देने भी पड़ सकते है… pic.twitter.com/OfbT2F2vdW — Nalini (@Nalini9452) April 28, 2026

Several users also suggested that such stunts were being carried out purely to gain views and engagement, with some calling for stricter action against such content.

Influencer Puneet Superstar Known For Controversial Content

This is not the first time Puneet Superstar has drawn backlash. The influencer has previously posted videos involving similar shocking acts, including consuming unhygienic substances and performing risky stunts for attention.

While his content often goes viral, it continues to divide audiences between those who see it as bizarre entertainment and those who find it deeply concerning.

The latest video has once again sparked debate over the limits of online content and the growing trend of extreme behaviour for viral fame.

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