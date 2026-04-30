LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
sunjay kapur assam Brain Clot Karisma Kapoor children 8th pay commission BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini Epstein sunjay kapur assam Brain Clot Karisma Kapoor children 8th pay commission BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini Epstein sunjay kapur assam Brain Clot Karisma Kapoor children 8th pay commission BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini Epstein sunjay kapur assam Brain Clot Karisma Kapoor children 8th pay commission BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini Epstein
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
sunjay kapur assam Brain Clot Karisma Kapoor children 8th pay commission BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini Epstein sunjay kapur assam Brain Clot Karisma Kapoor children 8th pay commission BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini Epstein sunjay kapur assam Brain Clot Karisma Kapoor children 8th pay commission BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini Epstein sunjay kapur assam Brain Clot Karisma Kapoor children 8th pay commission BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini Epstein
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat News > ‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH

‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH

Puneet Superstar: A shocking video featuring social media personality Puneet Superstar has gone viral, leaving viewers both stunned and disturbed. Known for his extreme and unconventional content, the influencer is once again at the centre of controversy after sharing visuals that many have called “distasteful” and “unsafe.”

‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust (Via X)
‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 17:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH

Puneet Superstar: A shocking video featuring social media personality Puneet Superstar has gone viral, leaving viewers both stunned and disturbed. Known for his extreme and unconventional content, the influencer is once again at the centre of controversy after sharing visuals that many have called “distasteful” and “unsafe.”

Puneet Superstar Viral Clip Shows Disturbing Stunt

In the now widely circulated video, Puneet Superstar is seen sitting near an open drain filled with dirty water. He first bathes in the sewage and then proceeds to dip food items into the same water before consuming them.

The act, which appears to be staged for attention, has triggered strong reactions across social media platforms.

You Might Be Interested In

Internet Reacts With Shock And Disgust Of Puneet Superstar’s Viral Video

As the video spread online, users flooded comment sections with criticism. Many questioned the need for such extreme content, while others expressed concern over the potential health risks involved.

Several users also suggested that such stunts were being carried out purely to gain views and engagement, with some calling for stricter action against such content.

Influencer Puneet Superstar Known For Controversial Content

This is not the first time Puneet Superstar has drawn backlash. The influencer has previously posted videos involving similar shocking acts, including consuming unhygienic substances and performing risky stunts for attention.

While his content often goes viral, it continues to divide audiences between those who see it as bizarre entertainment and those who find it deeply concerning.

The latest video has once again sparked debate over the limits of online content and the growing trend of extreme behaviour for viral fame.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: internet reacts Puneet Superstar videoPuneet SuperstarPuneet Superstar chole kulche sewage videoPuneet Superstar contentPuneet Superstar controversyPuneet Superstar latest newsPuneet Superstar sewage water stunt videoPuneet Superstar social media videoPuneet Superstar viral disgusting videoPuneet Superstar viral video

RELATED News

30 April 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Viral Video: Chaos Erupts At UP Wedding After ‘Non-Veg’ Food Runs Out, Guests Turn Venue Into Battlefield

Libra Daily Horoscope (29 April 2026): Romance, Harmony & Emotional Clarity Take Center Stage

Horoscope Tomorrow 30 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today (29 April): Intense Love Energy, Deep Bonds & Emotional Twists Ahead

LATEST NEWS

Motorola Razr 70 Series Launch: Upgraded Displays, Improved Durability, And AI-Powered Features—Check All Features And Price

‘Voters Lips Sealed’: Why Pollster Axis My India Skipped West Bengal Exit Polls 2026, Pradeep Gupta Explains

‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH

NEET UG 2026: NTA Responds to Paper Leak Rumours, Issues Key Advisory and Guidelines Ahead of Exam Day

24: Anil Kapoor Season 3 Release Date: Check When And Where To Watch The High-Octane Drama As It Returns Soon

Dehradun Weather Today: Uttrakhand Sees Rain, Hailstorms And Gusty Winds As IMD Issues Alert; Mussoorie Turns White, Temperature Drops Below 15°C – Check Full Weekly Forecast

Adani Enterprises Share Price Today: Stock Ends Lower After ₹221 Crore Q4 Loss, Revenue Up 20%; Board Approves 130% Dividend

Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama

Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul ODI Spots In Danger? Sanju Samson Emerges Favourite For 50-Over Set-Up: Report

Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Revealed: Dubai–Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi Airfares See Sharp Jump

‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH
‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH
‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH
‘Aaj Main Aaya Hoon Nala Cafe’: Puneet Superstar Bathes In Sewage Water, Dips Chole Kulche Into It; Internet Reacts With Disgust | WATCH

QUICK LINKS