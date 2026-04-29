Viral Video: Chaos Erupts At UP Wedding After ‘Non-Veg’ Food Runs Out, Guests Turn Venue Into Battlefield

It started as a minor clash among the attendees of the wedding ceremony of Milak region of Rampur regarding the consumption of meat but soon developed into a situation involving physical assault using weapons and even throwing stones at each other. The incident occurred from Sunday night till Monday morning, during which time four people, including a kid and a female member, were hurt.

The feast and the spark of conflict

The incident took place in Gangapur Sharki village under Milak police station limits, where the engagement ceremony (lagun) of Sachin, son of Rajpal, was being held. Special arrangements for non-vegetarian food had been made for the occasion. Around 8 PM, after the ceremony concluded, most guests had left. However, the trouble began when some villagers arrived later and demanded non-vegetarian food.

It was told to them that all the dishes except those for vegetarians had been served. Some of the villagers got angry about this and began to abuse the host and pressurize the bride’s family. The family objected to their being abused in front of the guests.

Attack with sticks and stones

Soon, the argument turned violent. It is alleged that the angry villagers attacked with sticks and started pelting stones at the venue. A lot of people were injured in the attack. Panic spread across the wedding venue, and many people ran for safety.

The victim reported to the Milak Police Station and lodged a complaint. The police referred them to a government hospital for a checkup and started the process of investigation. Complaints from both parties have led to registration of cases, and attempts are being made to locate the accused.

The situation worsened again on Monday morning when preparations for the wedding procession were underway. It is alleged that the same group of villagers resumed stone-pelting, which delayed the procession from leaving the house until the afternoon. Tension gripped the entire village.

Procession finally departs

After continuous tension and police intervention, the situation was brought under control. Around 2 PM, the wedding procession finally left for Rewadi Kala village. Police have stated that a thorough investigation is ongoing and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

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