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Home > Entertainment News > Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz

Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz

Kapoor had also spoken about the same incident and Priyanka’s public stance on not wanting to shoot intimate scenes with him. “It’s obvious to me that Priyanka Chopra would’ve had no objection had I been the hero. Here I am, no personality, no looks, that’s why she had a problem.

Annu Kapoor's Big Statement On Priyanka Chopra's Refusal On Kissing Scene (PHOTO: IG)
Annu Kapoor's Big Statement On Priyanka Chopra's Refusal On Kissing Scene (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 29, 2026 18:15:24 IST

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Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz

Recently, Annu Kapoor talked about his working experience with Priyanka Chopra from the 2011 movie “7 Khoon Maaf,” in which he revealed that there is one scene in which he kissed Priyanka, which was included in the script at first but was ultimately left out because Priyanka did not feel comfortable with it.

“Vishal said the scene was written for a reason and couldn’t be removed. Later, his team informed me that she wasn’t comfortable. I didn’t create any issue, but somehow the news spread. I have always handled such scenes professionally. If an actress feels nervous, I simply ask if she’s okay. I don’t ask anything more because that could make her more uncomfortable,” Kapoor told Siddharth Kannan in a recent interview.

Earlier, in a conversation on the ANI podcast, Kapoor had also spoken about the same incident and Priyanka’s public stance on not wanting to shoot intimate scenes with him. “It’s obvious to me that Priyanka Chopra would’ve had no objection had I been the hero. Here I am, no personality, no looks, that’s why she had a problem. This made her very upset, I don’t know why,” he said.

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Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 7 Khoon Maaf was based on Ruskin Bond’s Susanna’s Seven Husbands. The film featured an ensemble cast including Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Alexander Dyachenko, with Annu Kapoor playing one of Priyanka’s husbands. Over the years, the film has continued to be discussed for both its performances and its bold themes.

During his appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube show, Annu also opened up about the challenges of filming intimate scenes. He recalled an incident where an actor lost control during such a shoot.

“I have seen actors get aroused during intimate scenes and not stop even when the director says cut. Many take advantage of such situations, but I have never done that… During one such scene, the hero got carried away. Even after ‘cut’ was called, he didn’t stop. The actress had to struggle to get away and run off. She was so shaken that she didn’t step out of her room for two days,” Annu said.

Although he chose not to name those involved, he added that the actress would support his version of events if she were to see the interview.

ALSO READ:  Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

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Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz

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Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz
Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz
Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz
Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz

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