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Home > Sports News > GT vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt and Prasidh Krishna Play Tonight? Big Update Ahead Of IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt and Prasidh Krishna Play Tonight? Big Update Ahead Of IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB injury news sees Prasidh Krishna set to return for Gujarat Titans, boosting the pace attack alongside Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada. Royal Challengers Bengaluru await Phil Salt’s fitness, leaving Virat Kohli without a settled opening partner for today’s IPL 2026 match.

Prasidh Krishna and Phil Salt in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Prasidh Krishna and Phil Salt in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 16:20 IST

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GT vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt and Prasidh Krishna Play Tonight? Big Update Ahead Of IPL 2026 Match

GT vs RCB Injury News: Gujarat Titans will turn hosts as Royal Challengers Bengaluru make the trip to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led side had earlier lost against the same team at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. As they look to seek revenge on the loss suffered earlier in the season, Prasidh Krishna is set to come back in the ranks to bolster the pace attack. Meanwhile, the defending champions continue to miss out on Phil Salt at the top of the order. The question for the Rajat Patidar-led side remains who will partner Virat Kohli.

GT vs RCB: Jacob Bethell fails to leave a mark

Phil Salt, having missed the last two games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is again doubtful for the clash against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. His place was taken by Jacob Bethell in the two games. However, the young English prodigy has failed to live up to expectations. Chasing only 75 against the Delhi Capitals, Bethell had a great chance to come back to the dugout unbeaten. However, he played one shot too many and was dismissed after scoring 20 runs. Despite a couple of chances, Bethell has poor returns with only 34 runs to his name. 

GT vs RCB: Who will partner Virat Kohli?

Virat Kohli, who has been in incredible form in the ongoing IPL season, could be searching for an opening partner. With Bethell failing to make a mark and the lack of support to Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the pace unit, there is a case to be made for him to sit out. RCB can bring in Venkatesh Iyer and have Rasikh Salam replaced by Jacob Duffy to possibly have a more well-rounded attack. So the big question for Rajat Patidar, Andy Flower, and the rest of the team management will be whether they give another chance to Bethell or get in Venkatesh Iyer. Notably, Iyer was bought by RCB in the IPL 2026 auction for ₹7 crores. It is likely that they would want to give him a chance to play after spending all that money. 

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IPL 2026: Will Prasidh Krishna play in GT vs RCB?

Prasidh Krishna has been one of the best bowlers since IPL 2025 while playing for the Gujarat Titans. The right-arm pacer won the Purple Cap in the previous season and had been among the wickets before he was injured. In seven games this season, Krishna has picked up 12 wickets. However, it is his economy of 10.34 that suggests that the 30-year-old might not be at his best. Meanwhile, he was replaced by Arshad Khan in the previous game against the Chennai Super Kings. Tonight, as GT returns home in Ahmedabad, Prasidh Krishna is set to take back his place in the playing XI. With Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada, GT will have a potent pace trio that could trouble Virat Kohli and co as they continue to miss the services of Phil Salt. 

Also Read: IPL 2026: Big Blow To Riyan Parag! Rajasthan Royals Captain Fined By BCCI Due To Vaping Controversy Ahead Of RR vs DC Match

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GT vs RCB Injury News: Will Phil Salt and Prasidh Krishna Play Tonight? Big Update Ahead Of IPL 2026 Match
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