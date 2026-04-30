Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul ODI Spots In Danger? Sanju Samson Emerges Favourite For 50-Over Set-Up: Report

Sanju Samson: As the summer season peaks with the 2026 IPL season, the wicketkeeping department of Indian cricket is experiencing a seismic shift in its hierarchy. For years, Rishabh Pant was seen across formats as the natural successor to the legendary MS Dhoni. But the recent developments indicate that the road to the 2027 ODI World Cup may not have the LSG star in a starring role.

Is Rishabh Pant’s Form a Cause for Concern?

Pant, who is currently captaining the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has been going through a frustrating run of form that has set alarm bells ringing in the selection committee. His white-ball numbers have flattened out but he is still an integral part of India’s Test plans. Pant has failed to play the role of the much-needed anchor of the innings in the ongoing IPL season, scoring just 189 runs from eight games.

Reports in Dainik Jagran suggest that selectors are concerned about Pant not finding his rhythm in the shorter formats. Pant’s dip in form has put his place under severe scrutiny with the team management looking for consistency rather than the 50-over showpiece in South Africa.

Can Sanju Samson Secure the Second Wicketkeeper Slot?

While Pant’s stock is going down, Sanju Samson is having a career defining resurgence. Samson’s high-profile switch to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has proved to be a masterstroke as the batter has slammed two centuries in the tournament already to shut the critics.

Samson’s ODI numbers are becoming impossible to ignore. He has scored 510 runs in just 14 innings at an average of 56.67 and many feel that he deserves a long run in the playing XI. His heroics in India’s recent T20 World Cup win earlier this year only bolster his credentials as a “big-match” player who is capable of handling pressure.

What Happens to KL Rahul’s First-Choice Status?

KL Rahul is still the first choice wicketkeeper-batsman in the ODI format even after the Samson surge. Rahul’s ability to steady the middle order and his clinical work behind the stumps helped India to clinch the Champions Trophy in February 2026.

But the report suggests the real battle is for the backup spot. Dhruv Jurel is still in the mix – he was tried during Pant’s previous injury layoffs – but Samson has now officially leapfrogged both Jurel and Pant in the race to be Rahul’s primary deputy. But the form Samson is in, he could well make the selectors think of making him the first choice.

Is the 2027 World Cup Vision Shaping Decisions?

The change in approach appears to be part of a larger picture for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Management are said to be on the lookout for players with the ability to dominate in South African conditions – grounds where Samson has already made a mark with a century. For Rishabh Pant, the upcoming international assignments are a last frontier to win back his white-ball ‘mojo’ before the door probably closes.

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