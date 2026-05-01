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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Shares Insta Post After Fiery Send-Off From Virat Kohli in GT vs RCB Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Shares Insta Post After Fiery Send-Off From Virat Kohli in GT vs RCB Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

Shubman Gill reacted with a viral Instagram post after Virat Kohli’s fiery send-off during GT vs RCB IPL 2026 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill’s caption appeared to troll the Royal Challengers Bengaluru following the Gujarat Titans’ dominant performance in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill shared an Instagram post after GT defeated RCB. Image Credit: Instagram/Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill shared an Instagram post after GT defeated RCB. Image Credit: Instagram/Shubman Gill

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 09:32 IST

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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Shares Insta Post After Fiery Send-Off From Virat Kohli in GT vs RCB Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have a well-known friendship, but once they were in different teams, the former Team India batsman showed no mercy. In front of around 90,000 spectators at Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Gujarat Titans, Kohli made headlines with an angry farewell to the 26-year-old. While chasing a modest goal of 156 set by RCB in Ahmedabad, Gill, the skipper of the Gujarat Titans, gave his team a flying start. After reaching 43 off just 17 balls, he tried to force a delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, but found Kohli at covers. The former captain of the RCB made a superb catch. 

Then, as a frustrated Gill started to make his way back to the dugout, an enthusiastic Kohli threw the ball onto the field and burst into a passionate celebration. On social media, the video of Kohli’s animated celebration soon caused controversy. Gill later shared a number of pictures on Instagram, one of which featured Kohli. 

GT vs RCB: Shubman Gill trolls Royal Challengers Bengaluru with Instagram post




Taking to Instagram, Shubman Gill shared a crisp eight-word post to take a dig at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The GT skipper, sharing a series of photos, started the post with a photo of himself and Jason Holder. Holder played a crucial role in all three departments. He took three catches, two wickets, and scored 12 runs. Gill playing on Holder’s name and RCB’s tagline of ‘Play Bold’, captioned the post, “Play Hold @jaseholder98 Bold performance by the team tonight.” In his post, one of the photos that Gill shared was with Kohli when the former RCB skipper had given a fiery send-off to him. 

GT vs RCB: Jason Holder’s catch creates controversy

One of the three catches took by Jason Holder created a lot of controversy with fans and even the RCB players questioning the legitimacy of the catch. After the umpires declared Holder’s catch in the IPL 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad to be legitimate, Virat Kohli became visibly enraged and argued with the umpires. After Holder’s catch was deemed valid and Rajat Patidar was dismissed, RCB coach Andy Flower appeared dissatisfied with the umpires. 

Arshad Khan, left-arm seamer, dismissed Patidar in the ninth over of the first innings. Holder covered great ground, sprinting from deep square leg to fine leg and avoiding contact with Kagiso Rabada to take the catch as the RCB skipper top-edged a length delivery behind the wicket. The West Indian all-rounder made a clean catch, but before taking full control of the ball, he rubbed it along the ground for a few seconds. 

Shubman Gill Instagram post after CSK win went viral



This was not the first time this season that Shubman Gill made a post after a win to supposedly take a dig at the opponent. In their previous game, GT defeated Chennai Super Kings, and Gill took to Twitter and shared a post to celebrate the win. After a post-match Instagram post that caused controversy among supporters on social media, he found himself at the center of a heated debate. Gill posted a picture of himself with a yellow whistle, the symbol of the CSK Whistle Podu song, on Instagram after his team defeated CSK at Chepauk. The caption read, “Nandri Chennai” (Thank you, Chennai). Although the message was meant to be a thank-you to the Chennai crowd, many saw it as a subtle “troll” or “dig” at the home team following their loss.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 30 After GT Beat RCB— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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Tags: ahmedabadGT vs RCBgujarat-titansIPL 2026Narendra Modi StadiumRoyal Challengers Bengalurushubman gillShubman Gill Instagramvirat kohli’

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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Shares Insta Post After Fiery Send-Off From Virat Kohli in GT vs RCB Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

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IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Shares Insta Post After Fiery Send-Off From Virat Kohli in GT vs RCB Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Shares Insta Post After Fiery Send-Off From Virat Kohli in GT vs RCB Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Shares Insta Post After Fiery Send-Off From Virat Kohli in GT vs RCB Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium
IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Shares Insta Post After Fiery Send-Off From Virat Kohli in GT vs RCB Clash At Narendra Modi Stadium

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