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Home > Business News > Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE, MCX And Banks Closed On May 1 For Maharashtra Day And Labour Day?

Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE, MCX And Banks Closed On May 1 For Maharashtra Day And Labour Day?

Stock Market Holiday: Indian stock markets remain closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. Check NSE, BSE, MCX trading status, bank holiday updates, and global market closures. Full breakdown of what is open and closed today, along with the holiday calendar for the stock market in 2026.

Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE, MCX and banks closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day & Labour Day? (Photo credit: X)
Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE, MCX and banks closed on May 1 for Maharashtra Day & Labour Day? (Photo credit: X)

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 08:14 IST

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Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE, MCX And Banks Closed On May 1 For Maharashtra Day And Labour Day?

Stock Market Holiday: Indian stock markets will remain closed today, May 1, on account of Maharashtra Day. The holiday results in a full trading pause across equity markets, while commodity trading and banking services follow a mixed schedule depending on segment and region.

Here is a clear breakdown of what is open and what is closed today.

Stock Market Holiday: NSE and BSE: Full Trading Holiday

India’s two major stock exchanges — the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE) — are completely shut today.

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This means:

No equity trading
No derivatives trading (F&O)
No securities lending and borrowing (SLB)
No currency derivatives activity

All market segments remain closed for the entire day. Normal trading will resume on Monday, May 4.

In simple terms, there will be no trading activity or price movement on NSE and BSE today.

Stock Market Holiday: MCX: Partial Trading Holiday

Commodity trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will function partially.

Today’s schedule:

Morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM): Closed
Evening session (5:00 PM to 11:30 PM): Open

However, the NCDEX remains fully closed for both sessions.

So, while commodity trading is not completely shut, activity is limited compared to a normal trading day. 

Stock Market Holiday: Are banks closed today, on May 1? 

Bank closures today depend on state-level rules since Labour Day is not observed everywhere in the same way. 

In simple terms, bank operations today are not the same everywhere. 

Many states have closed bank branches today. Some states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Odisha may have normal banking operations. Most in-branch services (cash deposits, withdrawals, account work) are affected where banks are closed
 
However, digital banking continues to operate as usual: 

UPI payments work normally. 
Net banking is active. 
ATMs function without restriction. 

So, even if your nearby branch is shut, digital platforms and ATMs still cover your day-to-day banking needs. 

Stock Market Holiday: Global Markets Holiday on May 1st 

It’s not just India. Many global markets are also closed today on account of Labour Day. Markets are shut across several major global economies today. This includes China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan in Asia. 

In Europe, exchanges in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy also close, along with several other regional markets. 

In addition, a number of Southeast Asian stock exchanges are observing the Labour Day holiday and remain non-operational. 

Because of these closures, global trading cues are limited today, which also reduces overall market activity worldwide. 

Stock Market Holiday: What This Means for Investors 

Since both NSE and BSE are shut: 

No intraday trading opportunities today
No price movement in Indian equities 
No settlement or expiry activity 

For commodity traders: 

Only the evening MCX session is available. 
Liquidity is expected to remain lower than usual. 

For long-term investors: 

It’s simply a non-trading day, so portfolios remain unchanged. 

Stock Market Holiday Calendar 2026 (NSE & BSE Trading Holidays)

Date Occasion Market Status
May 1 Maharashtra Day / Labour Day Closed (BSE, NSE)
May 28 Bakri Id (Eid-ul-Adha) Closed (BSE, NSE)
June 26 Muharram Closed
Sept 14 Ganesh Chaturthi Closed
Oct 2 Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Closed
Oct 20 Dussehra Closed
Nov 10 Diwali Balipratipada Closed
Nov 24 Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Devji Closed
Dec 25 Christmas Closed

Also Read: Indian Bank To Focus On RAM And Infrastructure Lending: Aims For 95% Digital Transactions Amid Rising Adoption

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Tags: bank holiday in IndiaBSE closed Maharashtra DayIndian stock market closed todayMCX trading holiday todayNSE holiday May 1share market holiday 2026stock market holiday todaystocks market news

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Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE, MCX And Banks Closed On May 1 For Maharashtra Day And Labour Day?

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Stock Market Holiday Today: Are NSE, BSE, MCX And Banks Closed On May 1 For Maharashtra Day And Labour Day?
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