Home > India > New Aadhaar Rules 2026: Name Can Be Changed Twice: Here's How To Update Address Online, Check Full Process, Required Documents And Charges

New Aadhaar Rules 2026: Name Can Be Changed Twice: Here’s How To Update Address Online, Check Full Process, Required Documents And Charges

New Aadhaar rules limit name changes to twice and DOB once. Here’s how to update Aadhaar address online, required documents, fees, and full process.

New Aadhaar rules limit name changes to twice and DOB once. (Photo: Canva)
New Aadhaar rules limit name changes to twice and DOB once. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 13, 2026 19:37:37 IST

New Aadhaar Rules 2026: Name Can Be Changed Twice: Here’s How To Update Address Online, Check Full Process, Required Documents And Charges

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced stricter rules for updating details on the Aadhaar Card, limiting how many times certain information can be changed. 

Under the new Aadhaar update guidelines for 2026, residents can now change their name only twice in their lifetime and correct their date of birth just once. 

However, there is no restriction on the number of times an address can be updated, offering flexibility for people who frequently relocate for work or other reasons.

The Aadhaar card is one of the most widely used identity documents in India. It is required for opening bank accounts, getting mobile SIM cards, accessing government welfare schemes, and completing several official verification processes. 

However, many residents still have errors in details such as their name, date of birth, or address. To prevent misuse and repeated corrections, UIDAI has introduced stricter limits on certain updates.

According to officials, the new rules aim to maintain the integrity of the Aadhaar database by preventing people from making unlimited changes to critical personal details. 

While name changes are now capped at two times and date of birth corrections allowed only once, the address update facility remains flexible to accommodate people who move houses or cities.

How to Update Aadhaar Address Online

Residents can update their Aadhaar address easily through the official myAadhaar portal managed by the Unique Identification Authority of India. The process can be completed online without visiting an Aadhaar centre, provided the user has a registered mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

To update the address online:

  1. Visit the myAadhaar portal.

  2. Click on the Document Update or Address Update option.

  3. Enter your Aadhaar number and verify your identity using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

  4. Choose the method to update the address either by uploading your own proof of address or through the Head of Family (HoF) method.

  5. Enter the new address details and upload a valid address proof document.

  6. Submit the request and save the acknowledgement receipt containing the 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) to track the application status.

Documents Required for Aadhaar Address Update

UIDAI accepts several documents as valid proof of address. These include:

  • Electricity bill

  • Bank statement or passbook

  • Rent agreement

  • Passport

  • Voter ID card

  • Other government-issued address proof documents

While uploading the document, it is important to ensure that the name and complete address are clearly visible. Blurry or incomplete documents may delay the verification process.

Aadhaar Update Charges and Processing Time

Once the address update request is submitted, UIDAI verifies the documents and details provided. The process may take up to 30 days from the date of submission. After approval, the updated Aadhaar card can be downloaded directly from the portal.

At present, online address updates are free on the myAadhaar portal until July 14, 2026. However, other changes such as name correction, date of birth update, mobile number update, or biometric updates require visiting an Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

The charges for these services typically range between ₹75 and ₹125, depending on the type of update requested.

With the new rules in place, UIDAI aims to ensure better accuracy in the Aadhaar database while still making essential updates especially address changes more convenient through online services.

For residents who have recently moved or noticed incorrect address details, updating Aadhaar online can now be done quickly from home.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 7:37 PM IST
New Aadhaar Rules 2026: Name Can Be Changed Twice: Here’s How To Update Address Online, Check Full Process, Required Documents And Charges

QUICK LINKS