Gas Cylinders Price Today: LPG in New Delhi costs Rs. 913 for a 14.2 kg cylinder on March 13. This price jumps or drops depending on global crude oil rates. So whenever crude gets pricier, LPG follows suit.

LPG Cylinder Price

Here’s how the prices have moved lately: Regular cylinders, with or without subsidy, are at Rs. 913. Last financial year, that was actually the highest price we saw. The lowest was Rs. 853.

Looking at recent dates, on March 10, 2026, it was Rs. 913. On March 1 and February 1, it touched Rs. 853.

Cooking Gas Price Update

If you’re setting up an LPG connection in New Delhi, you’ll probably run into two big names: HP Gas and Indane Gas. HP Gas, part of Hindustan Petroleum, serves millions and doesn’t just deliver; they handle everything from bottling to distribution with safety as the top priority. Indane Gas is run by Indian Oil, a huge brand, trusted all over, delivering cylinders to more than a billion kitchens, known for reliability and safety.

Now, about the reported LPG shortage. People have noticed delays in getting their cylinders, and distributors are scrambling to keep up. One big reason? More folks are cooking with LPG, so household use has shot up. That tends to happen especially in busy seasons.

There’s another layer: energy markets are all over the place. Tensions in the Middle East have pushed crude and energy prices up. India imports a lot of its LPG, so any global drama hits supply and costs here right away.

Why is India witnessing an LPG crisis?

Recently, US-Israel strikes on Iran kicked off a bunch of retaliation, which shut down Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility, the world’s biggest. That messed up almost a quarter of the global LNG supply.

With the Strait of Hormuz blocked, Asian spot LNG prices exploded, jumping from about $10.5/mmbtu to over $25/mmbtu for late April deliveries.

It matters because 55–65% of India’s LNG imports come through Hormuz, and Qatar alone is responsible for 35–40% of India’s LNG imports, making up about a fifth of the country’s total gas demand.

