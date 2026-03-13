LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil casteist slur train incident Gas Cylinders arjun ram meghwal LPG crisis abrar-ahmed donald trump latest trending news NXT Summit cancer NXT Summit 2026 Iran US Israel War Iran news crude oil
LIVE TV
Home > India > Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 13): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Restaurants In Delhi, Mumbai Take A Hit Amid Black Market Crisis

Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 13): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Restaurants In Delhi, Mumbai Take A Hit Amid Black Market Crisis

LPG cylinder prices in New Delhi currently stand at Rs. 913 for a 14.2 kg cylinder, influenced by global crude oil rates.

LPG CRISIS AMID IRAN WAR (IMAGE: X)
LPG CRISIS AMID IRAN WAR (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 13, 2026 18:54:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 13): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Restaurants In Delhi, Mumbai Take A Hit Amid Black Market Crisis

Gas Cylinders Price Today: LPG in New Delhi costs Rs. 913 for a 14.2 kg cylinder on March 13. This price jumps or drops depending on global crude oil rates. So whenever crude gets pricier, LPG follows suit.

LPG Cylinder Price 

Here’s how the prices have moved lately: Regular cylinders, with or without subsidy, are at Rs. 913. Last financial year, that was actually the highest price we saw. The lowest was Rs. 853.

Looking at recent dates, on March 10, 2026, it was Rs. 913. On March 1 and February 1, it touched Rs. 853.

You Might Be Interested In

Cooking Gas Price Update

If you’re setting up an LPG connection in New Delhi, you’ll probably run into two big names: HP Gas and Indane Gas. HP Gas, part of Hindustan Petroleum, serves millions and doesn’t just deliver; they handle everything from bottling to distribution with safety as the top priority. Indane Gas is run by Indian Oil, a huge brand, trusted all over, delivering cylinders to more than a billion kitchens, known for reliability and safety.

Now, about the reported LPG shortage. People have noticed delays in getting their cylinders, and distributors are scrambling to keep up. One big reason? More folks are cooking with LPG, so household use has shot up. That tends to happen especially in busy seasons.

There’s another layer: energy markets are all over the place. Tensions in the Middle East have pushed crude and energy prices up. India imports a lot of its LPG, so any global drama hits supply and costs here right away.

Why is India witnessing an LPG crisis? 

Recently, US-Israel strikes on Iran kicked off a bunch of retaliation, which shut down Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG facility, the world’s biggest. That messed up almost a quarter of the global LNG supply.

With the Strait of Hormuz blocked, Asian spot LNG prices exploded, jumping from about $10.5/mmbtu to over $25/mmbtu for late April deliveries.

It matters because 55–65% of India’s LNG imports come through Hormuz, and Qatar alone is responsible for 35–40% of India’s LNG imports, making up about a fifth of the country’s total gas demand. 

ALSO READ: Is Iran About To Surrender As War With US-Israel Escalates? Donald Trump Makes A Shocking Claim But Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Retaliation

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 6:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gas cylinder priceLPG crisisLPG price todaystrait of hormuz

RELATED News

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar To Be Removed? Opposition MPs Moves Notice In Parliament, Seeks Removal Over Flawed SIR

Supreme Court Says ‘No’ To Mandatory Menstrual Leave For Women In Workforce: “Nobody Will Give Them Jobs”

‘What Nonsense Is This?’ Angry Netizens React After Woman Hurls Casteist Slur, Waves Slipper At Man During Train Seat Fight; Appreciate His ‘Tight Reply’ | Watch

‘Matter Of Concern’: Petroleum Ministry Urges Citizens Not To Panic Buy Amid West Asia Crisis, Petrol And Diesel Supply Stable

NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to Attend Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika Chadha’s Wedding: Full Guest List Revealed

NBEMS Releases GPAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Check Download Link at natboard.edu.in

Not Just Abrar Ahmed! 3 Pakistani Cricketers Kavya Maran Also Bid For in The Hundred Auction 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Hero Sanju Samson Seen At Local Shop In Kerala, Fans Line Up For Selfies | Watch

BEU Result 2026 Announced for UG, PG Courses: Steps to Download Scorecard at beu-bih.ac.in

Kapoor Family COPYRIGHTS Rishi Kapoor’s Name To Protect His Legacy: Legal Steps, Commercial Restrictions, and What Fans Need to Know

NXT SUMMIT 2026: UK MP Dan Carden Hails India’s UPI As Global Benchmark For Digital Public Infrastructure: ‘Built For Inclusion, Not Extraction’

Pakistani Players Sold and Unsold at The Hundred 2026 Auction – Full List

CBSE Prepares Schools for National Foundational Learning Study as PARAKH Launches Digital Grade 3 Evaluation

LPG Cylinder Crisis Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media: Netizens Say, ‘Sunaar Ki Dukaan Pe Milega’, Induction Stove Steals The Limelight

Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 13): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Restaurants In Delhi, Mumbai Take A Hit Amid Black Market Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 13): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Restaurants In Delhi, Mumbai Take A Hit Amid Black Market Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 13): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Restaurants In Delhi, Mumbai Take A Hit Amid Black Market Crisis
Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 13): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Restaurants In Delhi, Mumbai Take A Hit Amid Black Market Crisis
Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 13): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Restaurants In Delhi, Mumbai Take A Hit Amid Black Market Crisis
Gas Cylinders Price Today (March 13): How Much Will Domestic And Commercial LPG Cost You As Restaurants In Delhi, Mumbai Take A Hit Amid Black Market Crisis

QUICK LINKS