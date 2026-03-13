LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Iran About To Surrender As War With US-Israel Escalates? Donald Trump Makes A Shocking Claim But Mojtaba Khamenei Vows Retaliation

Donald Trump told G7 leaders Iran was “on the verge of surrender,” but Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, quickly rejected the claim, vowing continued retaliation.

Donald Trump and Mojtaba Khamenei (IMAGE: X)
US IRAN WAR: During a virtual meeting with G7 leaders on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told everyone Iran was “on the verge of surrender.”

That didn’t really match what was actually happening, though. The very next day, Iran’s new supreme leader fired back with a defiant public statement.

People familiar with the meeting said Trump sounded upbeat about how the war was going. He bragged about US military strikes and told the other leaders he’d “got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all.”

Still, at one point, he admitted the situation in Tehran was confusing; there was nobody left, he said, who could even announce an official surrender.

Mojtaba Khamenei says Iran will continue to fight

Just a day after that call, Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, went on state TV and promised to keep up the fight and take revenge for Iranian “martyrs.” He threatened fresh attacks and repeated warnings about blocking the Strait of Hormuz—a critical shipping lane for the world’s energy supply.

So, despite Trump’s talk, Iran’s government showed no sign of falling apart.

With the war dragging into its second week, Iran started turning up the pressure on shipping routes. Oil prices shot past $100 a barrel, and a lot of people started worrying about a bigger economic crisis.

What happened in the G7 meeting with Trump? 

Officials said the G7 meeting made it clear America’s allies are deeply worried about the economic fallout. Several leaders pushed Trump to end the war quickly and said securing the Strait of Hormuz was urgent.

But Trump downplayed the risks, insisting things were getting better and saying commercial ships could soon move again—even though, that same night, there were reports of tanker attacks near Iraq.

People on the call said Trump was vague about his goals and gave no real timeline for ending the war. He said he wanted to avoid another fight with Iran down the road, but didn’t offer a deadline—just that the US needed to “finish the job.” The White House didn’t comment on the meeting.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 3:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS