Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis badshah new song controversy 2027 World Cup Anurag Dobhal Abu Dhabi news crime news Abu Dhabi flight schedule update crude oil Afghanistan border airstrikes abrar-ahmed 19 Minute Iran news DUBAI ali khamenei aircraft crash LPG crisis
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

Blasts and rising smoke were reported in central Dubai on Friday after authorities intercepted an aerial threat over the city. Debris from the interception struck the façade of a building in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) district, causing minor damage.

Dubai intercepts aerial threat as blasts heard in DIFC. Photo: Gemini.
Dubai intercepts aerial threat as blasts heard in DIFC. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 13, 2026 11:12:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

Blasts were heard and smoke was seen rising in central Dubai on Friday, a day after twin drone-related incidents in the city. Authorities later confirmed that an aerial threat had been intercepted successfully, though debris from the interception caused minor damage to the exterior of a building.

Officials did not clarify whether the intercepted object was a missile or a drone.

Dubai Authorities Confirm Interception

The Dubai administration said the situation was under control after the interception, while confirming that falling debris caused limited damage to a building façade.

You Might Be Interested In

The Dubai Media Office said the debris resulted in what it described as a “minor incident” outside a building in the city’s central area.

In a post on X, the office stated, “Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported.”


Sirens Heard Near Sheikh Zayed Road

According to a report by AFP, sirens could be heard from the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road, the main artery of the United Arab Emirates’ commercial hub.

Following the incident, Dubai police reportedly cordoned off the affected area. Reports also indicated that the building sustained significant damage. The incident occurred in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) district.

Drone And Missiles From Iran Target UAE

The incident comes amid a series of missile and drone attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates.

According to official figures, the UAE has been facing repeated missile and drone strikes from Iran since February 28.

Since the attacks began, Emirati defence systems have reportedly engaged 278 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,540 drones.

On Thursday, the UAE said it intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones amid sustained Iranian attacks on US facilities in the region. Authorities also reported that a drone had fallen in Dubai’s Al Badaa area and struck the façade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road.

UAE Defence Ministry Vows Strong Response

Reaffirming the country’s readiness to counter threats, the UAE Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to confront any attempt to undermine national security.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said, “The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.”

Also Read: Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 11:12 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abu Dhabi newsdubai newshome-hero-pos-2Iran US Waruae newsWorld news

RELATED News

Pakistan Strikes Kabul And Afghanistan Border Regions In Deadly Airstrikes; Kam Air Fuel Depot Near Kandahar Airport Hit, 4 Killed

Did Iran Attack NATO’s Incirlik Air Base Housing US Nuclear Bombs In Turkey? Viral Video With Sirens Sparks Massive Panic

Who Is The Woman Behind The ‘VIP Flight’ To Dubai Video Amid US-Israel-Iran War? Social Media Reacts After Clip Goes Viral — Watch

Where Is Ali Khamenei’s Wife? Mystery Deepens Over Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh After Death Reports

US KC-135 Crash In Iraq: All About Boeing’s 60-Year-Old Refueling Giant – Price, Role, Specs, Crew, Capabilities And Why It’s Crucial For US Air Force

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Play More ODIs In 2026? BCCI Sets Sight On More ODI Series Ahead Of 2027 World Cup: Report

Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Health Update: Manager Shares Photo From Hospital After Suicide Attempt On Instagram Live — Check Here

Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

13 March 2026 Daily Horoscope: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Latest Astrology News

US-Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump Warns Iran Football Team To Skip FIFA World Cup 2026 For ‘Life and Safety’

Google Maps Update: Gemini Powered ‘Ask Maps’,3D Route Guidance, And Conversational Trip Planning

Surat Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Choked To Death By Younger Son And Elder Daughter-in-Law For Opposing Affair, Body Stuffed In Gunny Bag And Dumped Near Temple

NXT Conclave 2026: PM Modi’s First Remarks On Global Energy Crisis Amid Iran War, Unveils India’s Energy Strategy – What PM Said About Resilient Economy, LPG Panic & Black Marketing

TVS Launches Orbiter V1 With 1.8kWh Battery, 86Km Range And BaaS Option At Just Rs…

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds X Account Suspended After Abrar Ahmed Controversy Storms Social Media

Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat
Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat
Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat
Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

QUICK LINKS