Iran Continues To Attack UAE: Blasts Heard In Central Dubai, Debris Hits DIFC Building, Sirens Near Sheikh Zayed Road As Air Defences Intercept Aerial Threat

Blasts were heard and smoke was seen rising in central Dubai on Friday, a day after twin drone-related incidents in the city. Authorities later confirmed that an aerial threat had been intercepted successfully, though debris from the interception caused minor damage to the exterior of a building.

Officials did not clarify whether the intercepted object was a missile or a drone.

Dubai Authorities Confirm Interception

The Dubai administration said the situation was under control after the interception, while confirming that falling debris caused limited damage to a building façade.

The Dubai Media Office said the debris resulted in what it described as a “minor incident” outside a building in the city’s central area.

In a post on X, the office stated, “Authorities confirm that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai. No injuries have been reported.”

Sirens Heard Near Sheikh Zayed Road

According to a report by AFP, sirens could be heard from the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road, the main artery of the United Arab Emirates’ commercial hub.

Following the incident, Dubai police reportedly cordoned off the affected area. Reports also indicated that the building sustained significant damage. The incident occurred in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) district.

Drone And Missiles From Iran Target UAE

The incident comes amid a series of missile and drone attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates.

According to official figures, the UAE has been facing repeated missile and drone strikes from Iran since February 28.

Since the attacks began, Emirati defence systems have reportedly engaged 278 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,540 drones.

On Thursday, the UAE said it intercepted 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones amid sustained Iranian attacks on US facilities in the region. Authorities also reported that a drone had fallen in Dubai’s Al Badaa area and struck the façade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road.

UAE Defence Ministry Vows Strong Response

Reaffirming the country’s readiness to counter threats, the UAE Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to confront any attempt to undermine national security.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said, “The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguards its national interests and capabilities.”

