Weather Update Today 19 May 2026: Delhi NCR, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights

What Is the Weather Today Across Delhi NCR, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

NCR Areas are witnessing latest weather conditions with hot and humid temperature, extremely high temperature during the day, very dry winds, and hazy sky. According to the IMD, the temperature in the cities of NCR is expected to hover around 45°C during the coming days due to strong heat wave activities. According to weather scientists, it is dry northwesterly winds, sunny weather, and very clear sky that causes rise in temperature.

City / Region Temperature Current Weather Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Noida 28°C – 44°C Hazy weather with strong sunlight 05:28 AM 07:08 PM 11:16 PM 09:39 AM Gurugram 29°C – 45°C Dry heat with warm evening winds 05:31 AM 07:10 PM 11:19 PM 09:42 AM Ghaziabad 28°C – 44°C Extremely hot daytime conditions 05:27 AM 07:07 PM 11:15 PM 09:38 AM Faridabad 29°C – 45°C Heatwave conditions with dusty winds 05:30 AM 07:09 PM 11:17 PM 09:40 AM

Yesterday 18 May 2026 vs Today 19 May 2026 Weather Comparison: Which Cities Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

City / Region Yesterday Weather Today Weather Major Change Observed Noida Hot with mild haze Extremely hot with stronger sunlight Increase in heatwave intensity Gurugram Dry and warm conditions Severe dry heat with dusty winds Stronger hot wind activity Ghaziabad Hazy daytime weather Extremely hot afternoon conditions Rising daytime temperatures Faridabad Warm with dry evening Severe heatwave conditions Higher temperature and heat stress NCR Region Intense summer heat Severe heatwave continues Persistent high temperature trend

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life? City-Wise Travel Advisory

The extreme heat wave conditions in NCR cities may pose some challenges on travelling, outdoor activities, and traffic movement during the hottest period in the day. People may suffer from severe discomfort caused by continuous exposure to heat coming from direct sunlight and hot wind. The flights and trains will not be affected by the extreme weather conditions since it is anticipated that the transport sector will follow heat wave safety measures. Citizens have been advised to stay hydrated and refrain from unnecessary exposure to heat in order to avoid suffering from dehydration. It has also been advised that people should travel in light cotton clothes and carry some water bottles with them.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

Severe heat wave warnings have been declared by the India Meteorological Department for NCR areas as well as neighboring northern regions. Meteorologists feel that temperature can stay from 44°C to 45°C in the coming days due to dry weather conditions prevailing in the area. There have been warnings about blowing dust-laden winds in afternoon and evening times, causing a reduction in visibility in certain places. Rainfall activity will not take place in NCR cities in immediate future; however, some clouds formation can take place at late evenings later in the week. People have been advised to keep track of weather forecasts regularly and to avoid traveling in afternoons.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Weather forecasters opine that NCR zones may experience heatwave-like conditions for the coming two weeks as the region continues to experience favorable dry weather. Temperature levels in Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad zones are expected to range between 28 degrees centigrade and 45 degrees centigrade over the coming weeks. It is expected that there will be increased activities of clouds and strong winds over northwest parts of India toward the end of May, as pre-monsoon activities strengthen over northern India. There will be no rainfall over these zones.

Also read: Weather Update Today 18 May 2026: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad & Faridabad Forecast With IMD Insights