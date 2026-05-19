Stocks To Watch Today, May 19: BPCL, Indian Oil, Eicher Motors, Zydus, BEL Among Key Shares In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, May 19, 2026: Dalal Street may not get a strong directional trigger now, but individual stocks sure have plenty of action lined up for Tuesday’s trade. There are several sectors coming into the session with fresh triggers, including petrol and diesel price hikes that impact oil marketing companies and the latest move by the RBI on investment reserve norms for banks. Mix in quarterly earnings, buyback proposals and expansion announcements, and investors could once again see stock-specific volatility trumping market moves.

Here’s a look at the key stocks likely to be in focus today:

Focus on Oil Marketing Companies After Fuel Price Hike

Shares of oil marketing companies may remain active as the government on Tuesday raised prices of petrol and diesel by nearly 90 paise per litre. Higher fuel prices will be watched for their effect on marketing margins and the sentiment around the sector by investors.

RBI Move May Impact Banking Stocks

Banking and rate-sensitive counters may continue to be in focus as the RBI removes the mandatory investment fluctuation reserve requirement. The move could provide banks with more flexibility in managing reserves and investment portfolios in volatile bond markets.

Stocks To Watch Today

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)

The defence PSU is set to declare its quarterly results after market hours. Investors will be looking closely at order inflows, margin performance and management commentary in the context of strong optimism in the defence sector.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

BPCL could be in action ahead of its quarterly numbers later in the day. Investors will likely be looking at fuel prices, refining margins and demand trends for retail fuel.

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

The pharma company is due to post its quarterly numbers later in the day. Investors might consider domestic formulation growth, margin trends and commentary on future expansion plans.



PI Industries

PI Industries to announce quarterly results later in the day. After the recent volatility in the agrochemical sector, investors may watch export demand, agrochemical outlook and margin trend.

Dhanuka Agritech

Dhanuka Agritech is to consider the buyback proposal along with quarterly results. Market participants may watch management commentary on rural demand and expectations from the upcoming monsoon.

Astral

Astral could be in focus after posting healthy quarterly earnings. Revenue growth was solid too, and the company also announced a dividend, helping to keep positive investor sentiment around the stock.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Ltd.

Indian Oil may stay busy after a strong quarterly profit growth. The stock could continue to benefit from higher fuel prices and improving refining performance.

HLE Glascoat

HLE Glascoat’s quarterly figures were a mixed bag. Tuesday’s trade could see investors cautious, despite strong revenue improvement and potential pressure on operating margins and profitability.

Triveni Turbines

Quarterly revenue growth was strong, but margins were soft, said Triveni Turbine. The company also proposed a final dividend that could keep the stock on traders’ radar.

Healthcare GPT

For the quarter, the company reported healthy revenue and profit growth, according to GPT Healthcare. The company’s dividend news could add to the interest investors have shown in the healthcare stock.

Monte Carlo Clothes

Monte Carlo Fashions posted robust numbers for the quarter and returned to the black. Healthy dividend announcement and strong revenue growth.

Eicher Motors Ltd.

Andhra Pradesh government clears land allotment in Tada; Eicher Motors may stay put. Royal Enfield is planning to invest around ₹2,500 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility.

Ashok Leyland share

Ashok Leyland said its board will meet on May 28 to consider fundraising via non-convertible debentures. Investors can see the fundraising plans and the commentary on future growth.

Vascon Engineers Pune

Vascon Engineers has received a letter of intent of ₹132 crore from Reliance Industries for a project in Jamnagar, which could keep the stock in focus during Tuesday’s trade.

JSW Steel Ltd

JSW Energy offloads shares worth about ₹3,150 crore via block deals; JSW Steel may stay busy. Sentiment could get support from large institutional participation by GQG Partners and SBI Mutual Fund.

Lupine

Lupin gets tentative USFDA approval for generic Revefenacin inhalation solution. US market regulatory approvals are generally positive long-term triggers for pharma companies.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL)

Revenues have grown, but IGL’s quarterly profit has declined. Rising costs and margin pressure could keep investor sentiment cautious on the stock

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today, May 19: Crude Oil, Bank Nifty Weakness And Global Cues To Drive Dalal Street

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)