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Home > Business News > Stock Market Outlook Today, May 19: Crude Oil, Bank Nifty Weakness And Global Cues To Drive Dalal Street

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 19: Crude Oil, Bank Nifty Weakness And Global Cues To Drive Dalal Street

Dalal Street ended nearly flat on Monday, even as it witnessed a strong intraday rally, with profit booking at higher levels once again limiting market gains. Investors were cautious due to weakness in banking shares and elevated crude oil prices, but buying interest continued in IT stocks on global tech optimism. Now traders are looking at Nifty's struggle around the 23,800 mark along with global cues and US Fed signals for the next direction for the market.

Stock Market Outlook Today, May 19: Crude Oil, Bank Nifty Weakness And Global Cues To Drive Dalal Street
Stock Market Outlook Today, May 19: Crude Oil, Bank Nifty Weakness And Global Cues To Drive Dalal Street

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Tue 2026-05-19 08:25 IST

Stock Market Outlook Today: If you felt Monday’s market session was confusing, you’re probably not alone. At one point, the Nifty looked ready for a strong breakout. The index climbed close to 23,840 during intraday trade; IT stocks were buzzing, and optimism around global tech shares kept sentiment alive. But just when Dalal Street appeared ready to push higher, profit booking returned and pulled the market back near flat levels by the closing bell.

So what exactly is the market trying to say here?

For now, the message seems simple: investors still want reasons to stay bullish, but they are equally worried about expensive crude oil, weak banking stocks and uncertainty around global markets ahead of key US Federal Reserve cues.

That’s why Tuesday’s session could become important for short-term market direction.

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Nifty still stuck near resistance zone

On Monday, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,649.95, up 6.45 points, and the Sensex was up 77 points to close at 75,315.04.

But the real story was embedded in the day’s movement.

The market was off to a flying start, went up by huge margins and tested 23,839 before falling once more. It is the third day on the trot where the Nifty has failed to sustain itself above 23,800.

Market experts say this repeated rejection is becoming an important technical signal.

IT stocks are giving bulls some hope

One sector that clearly stood out on Monday was information technology.

Infosys climbed nearly 2%, while Tech Mahindra and Wipro also ended firmly higher.

Why is IT suddenly back in focus?

Because several things are now working in favour of the sector at the same time:

Strong Nasdaq momentum in the US
Positive sentiment around US-India trade developments
Weak rupee helping export-heavy companies

For investors looking for relative strength in a choppy market, IT stocks are increasingly becoming the safer pocket.

Banking stocks continue to worry the market.

While IT stocks supported sentiment, banking shares once again dragged the market lower.

The Bank Nifty declined by more than 418 points on Monday as public sector banks faced selling pressure.

Some of the biggest laggards include Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank.

The importance of this development lies in the fact that the banking stocks typically dictate whether the market could hold the rally or not.

Analysts believe the Bank Nifty now needs to hold above 53,500 to prevent further weakness in the sector.

Crude oil is still the biggest market risk

Traders are, no doubt, most attentive to the traded price of crude oil.

Crude oil Brent is holding quite steadily and trading well over $107/barrel because of continued geopolitical concerns regarding the Strait of Hormuz as well as the supply.

Why does this matter so much for Indian markets?

Because expensive crude oil impacts almost everything:

Fuel prices
Inflation
Transport costs
Rupee movement
FII sentiment

And that eventually feeds into the overall market mood.

This is also why energy-sensitive sectors and oil-import-dependent companies could remain volatile.

Airline and energy stocks may stay in focus

There was some policy-driven positivity on Monday too.

The Maharashtra government cut VAT on aviation turbine fuel from 18% to 7% for six months. This would help airlines like IndiGo immensely to lower their operating costs, especially with Mumbai, which is one of India’s biggest hubs, having one of the highest numbers of aircraft movements in the country.

At the same time, the Centre reduced royalty rates on deepwater oil and gas production, which is being considered a positive trigger for ONGC and Oil India.

Stocks investors may watch today 

Here are some stocks likely to remain in focus during Tuesday’s trade:

IndiGo: The aviation major could continue reacting positively to the fuel tax relief in Maharashtra.

Infosys: Strong IT momentum and global tech optimism keep Infosys in the spotlight.

ONGC: Royalty cuts and elevated crude oil prices improve earnings visibility.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender showed relative strength even as broader banking stocks struggled.

Cipla: Pharma stocks continue attracting defensive buying amid market uncertainty.

Global markets offer mild support

US markets ended slightly higher overnight, supported mainly by technology and AI-related optimism.

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 both closed in positive territory, offering some support to Asian markets and Indian equities ahead of Tuesday’s opening.

Still, traders remain cautious ahead of upcoming US Fed minutes, which could influence global risk appetite.

IPO listings could attract retail attention

Two SME IPOs — Goldline Pharmaceutical and RFBL Flexi Pack — are set to list today.

Strong expectations of a high grey market premium around Goldline Pharmaceutical could keep retail trading interest active in the SME segment.

What investors should know before the opening bell

Currently, the market appears stuck between optimism and caution.

IT stocks, policy support and global tech strength are helping sentiment, but rising crude oil prices and weak banking stocks are stopping the market from making a decisive breakout.

For traders, Tuesday may once again become a session where stock-specific opportunities matter more than headline index moves.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again By Nearly 90 Paise — Check Latest Fuel Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, And Kolkata

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Stock Market Outlook Today, May 19: Crude Oil, Bank Nifty Weakness And Global Cues To Drive Dalal Street
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Stock Market Outlook Today, May 19: Crude Oil, Bank Nifty Weakness And Global Cues To Drive Dalal Street
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