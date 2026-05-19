Euphoria Fans Shocked As Sydney Sweeney Poses Nearly Nude With Python In Wild Episode 6 Twist

Euphoria fans were left stunned after Sunday night’s latest episode delivered another round of shocking twists, bizarre scenes and violent storylines, prompting many viewers to criticize the direction of the hit HBO drama. Episode 6 of the Sam Levinson-created series, titled Stand Still And See, focused heavily on Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney, as her controversial OnlyFans storyline took an even more dramatic turn. The episode opened with Cassie continuing her lucrative online career, posing for revealing bikini photos inside the Silver Slipper strip club alongside strippers Magick, played by singer Rosalía, and Kitty, portrayed by Anna Van Patten.

Sydney Sweeney Poses With Python While Being Nearly Nude

Cassie’s manager, and former best friend, Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, brought her to the club for the shoot. During the session, Cassie enthusiastically described the venue as “so photogenic” while posing on top of the bar in a pink bikini.

The photoshoot later escalated into one of the episode’s most talked-about scenes, as Cassie struggled to pose with a large white python while wearing only a beige thong.

Sharon Stone’s Character Gives Cassie Howard A Career Ultimatum

Despite her growing online fame, Cassie Howard soon faced a major professional dilemma after landing an audition for a television series titled LA Nights.

The show’s demanding creator Patty, played by Hollywood veteran Sharon Stone, took an immediate interest in Cassie after an unusual audition performance.

During the audition, Cassie struggled to deliver her lines after experiencing flashbacks of her husband Nate Jacobs being violently attacked on their wedding night by loan shark Naz, played by Jack Topalian.

Cassie’s younger sister Lexi Howard, played by Maude Apatow, who worked as Patty’s assistant and reluctantly helped secure the audition, attempted to sabotage the opportunity by revealing Cassie’s explicit OnlyFans content.

However, Patty dismissed the concern and instead described Cassie’s online work as “a new form of feminism.” She also suggested Lexi may have arranged the audition to “save” Cassie from sex work.

Cassie ultimately secured the role, with Patty even informing her that her character’s part in the series would be expanded.

But the opportunity came with conditions. Patty later issued Cassie an ultimatum, telling her she would need to delete her OnlyFans account if she wanted the acting job.

Nate’s Violent Debt Crisis Intensifies

Nate, portrayed by Jacob Elordi, failed to answer Cassie’s call after suffering brutal injuries in the previous episode.

Naz, the loan shark Nate owed money to, had already chopped off Nate’s ring finger and one of his toes.

Fans Criticize Cassie Howard’s Season Three Storyline

The latest episode also reignited criticism surrounding Cassie’s expanded role in Season 3, with several viewers arguing that the character’s arc has overshadowed the rest of the ensemble cast.

One disappointed fan wrote, “Don’t even get me started on f—ing Cassie. It’s become the Cassie show,” while suggesting Sydney Sweeney’s status as “one of the most controversial actresses out there” may explain the increased focus on her character.

The viewer added, “Which, alright, fine, do it, but for the love of God, make her plot more interesting!”

Another viewer criticized the broader direction of the series, writing, “All the interesting complexities of every single character have been completely torn down and disregarded, especially Cassie. It’s really disappointing seeing what they’ve done with her character and storyline.”

One fan reacted, “wtf is this euphoria plot even.”

Another wrote simply, “So tired.”

Others questioned the bizarre snake sequence, posting comments including, “The snake around Cassie??” and “What do you mean there’s a deadly snake that cassie takes pictures with?”

Also Read: Why Is Sydney Sweeney Facing Heat Over Latest Euphoria Episode? Inside Her Top 5 Biggest Controversies