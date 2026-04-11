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Home > Offbeat News > Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch

Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch

A shocking Kanpur dowry horror case has triggered nationwide outrage after a viral video showed Meenakshi Pandey being brutally assaulted by her father-in-law, Ramesh Dubey.

Kanpur dowry video goes viral (Images: X)
Kanpur dowry video goes viral (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 11, 2026 15:30:31 IST

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Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch

A viral video has shown a woman being attacked in public to draw attention to a horrific incident of violence against women in Kanpur. Meenakshi Pandey has reportedly been subjected to years of abuse and violence due to demands for dowry from her husband and his family. Meenakshi was restrained and assaulted by Ramesh Dubey, her father-in-law, in broad daylight.

In the video, Ramesh Dubey, who is now retired as an officer with the Indian Railways, can be seen pulling Meenakshi into the street and hitting and kicking her. Despite the fact that police officers were reportedly at the scene, they did nothing to intervene. Her clothes were torn as she wept, and the images of this brutal assault have led to widespread outrage across the internet and calls for the accused to be brought to justice.

Kanpur dowry horror reveals brutal assault caught on camera

According to Meenakshi Pandey, this was not just a one-time incident, but part of a pattern of ongoing abuse linked to demands for dowry. Meenakshi said that her in-laws had been pressuring her family for Rs20 lakh and they tortured her repeatedly if those demands weren’t met. Meenakshi’s statements have given the case a serious dimension by suggesting long-term harassment.

Additionally, Meenakshi made an even more serious allegation against her husband, Himanshu Dubey. She claims that he remarried without divorcing her according to Hindu law; if he’s guilty, his actions would be a serious violation of the Hindu Marriage Act. This will likely raise legal issues and further compromise the situation.

Kanpur dowry horror sparks outrage over years of alleged abuse

Many turned to social media after viewing Meenakshi’s viral video. Most commenters were angry at the extreme and brutal acts of violence captured on tape, calling for justice against those who committed these crimes. The incident is also a tragic reminder of the ongoing issue of dowry-related violence against Indian women that persists even with numerous laws prohibiting it. 

Meenakshi’s video is profoundly disturbing because you can see her being dragged and hit in full view of passersby; her yelling for help adds further fuel to the fire for justice, encouraging viewers to seek aggressive punishment for the offenders through legal channels.

Kanpur dowry horror forces police to act after viral video

The outraged public and Kanpur police have launched an investigation into the event due to the rapid spread of a video on social media. Police are looking into Meenakshi Pandey’s allegations and gathering evidence regarding her claims.

The case is open for investigation with no new details yet available. Still, the main goal of this investigation remains obtaining justice for Meenakshi Pandey as this horrifying incident continues to highlight serious concerns about domestic violence and dowry harassment in our society.

Also Read: Tuition Terror: Two Girls Followed by Creepy Stranger, Brave Citizen Acts Fast, Chilling Video Raises Alarm Nationwide   

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Tags: KanpurKanpur dowry horrorMeenakshi PandeyRamesh Dubey

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Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch
Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch
Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch
Kanpur Dowry Horror: Retired Railway Official Brutally Beats Daughter-in-Law On Street, Clothes Torn As She Begs For Mercy – Watch

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