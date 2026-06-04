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Home > Business News > TransBnk Rebrands to TBX; Expands its Vision for the Future of Corporate Banking

TransBnk Rebrands to TBX; Expands its Vision for the Future of Corporate Banking

TransBnk Rebrands to TBX; Expands its Vision for the Future of Corporate Banking

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-05 12:36 IST

New Delhi [India], June 4: TransBnk, India’s leading tech-first corporate banking and financial infrastructure platform, today unveiled its strategic rebranding to TBX, underscoring the company’s evolution from a transaction banking infrastructure solutions provider into a comprehensive one-of-its-kind connected ecosystem for enterprises, banks, NBFCs, fintech firms, financial institutions, and corporates through APIs, SaaS platforms, and enterprise-grade financial infrastructure.

More than a mere visual transformation, the rebranding strategy will present TransBnk’s refreshed brand identity, positioning framework, brand language, and digital presence, showcasing the company’s capabilities, maturity, and future direction.

What began as transaction banking infrastructure has steadily expanded into a broader corporate banking and enterprise financial operations ecosystem spanning treasury management, cash management, payments, collections, escrow, reconciliation, banking platforms, API marketplace capabilities, and connected financial workflows delivered through both API-first and SaaS-based models. This evolution is not incidental — it reflects a deliberate response to a space that is opening up with possibilities unlike any seen before, and TBX has built precisely the depth, breadth, and infrastructure maturity to be at the forefront of what comes next.

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Today, TBX serves 200+ clients supporting both sides of the corporate banking sector, i.e., businesses and financial institutions on one side, and banks seeking to modernise enterprise banking infrastructure on the other.

The rebranding strategy is timely, given the rise in digital dependence of enterprises for financial operations for interconnectedness, real-time, and infrastructure-backed transactions. Businesses operating across multiple banking relationships are in need of quicker and seamless integrations, modular architecture, automation, operational visibility, and compliance-ready infrastructure at all times, while banks are increasingly investing in scalable corporate banking technology.

Aligned with the transformation that the industry is seeing, TBX has evolved its offerings through dedicated banking infrastructure via TxB Hub and enterprise financial operations capabilities through TrustHub, along with interconnected capabilities across treasury operations, payments, collections, reconciliation, cards, workflow orchestration, banking platforms, API infrastructure, and enterprise banking workflows.

Speaking about the company’s rebranding strategy, Vaibhav Tambe, Co-founder & CEO, TBX, said, “We have chalked a path full of opportunities and challenges in revolutionising our operations from transaction banking infrastructure into innumerable possibilities. Over the years, we realised we were solving something beyond the traditional transaction banking workflows. We were encouraging businesses, banks, and financial institutions to operate, connect, and grow. TBX reflects that evolution. It represents our vision to build the rails and operating infrastructure that make corporate banking and enterprise financial operations work seamlessly, reliably, and at scale. The corporate banking space today stands at an inflection point — with regulatory shifts, technology convergence, and enterprise demand collectively unlocking a scale of possibilities that were previously out of reach. We have spent years building toward exactly this moment, and we are in the right position to lead, shape, and fully capitalise on what lies ahead. As we evolve, our focus remains on robust corporate banking capabilities, seamless API and SaaS ecosystems, and providing real-time, scalable financial operations across global markets.”

The company has further made its position strong in the market by raising US$30 million in Series A and Series B funding rounds, from investors including Bessemer Venture Partners, Arkam Ventures, Fundamentum Partnership, 8i Ventures, Accion Ventures, and GMO Venture Partners. TBX has bagged several awards and recognitions between 2023 and 2025, like Best Corporate Banking Platform 2025, Emerging Fintech Company of the Year 2024, and Best Wholesale Payments/Hub Implementation 2024.

TBX’s existing products and operations will continue through the transition.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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TransBnk Rebrands to TBX; Expands its Vision for the Future of Corporate Banking
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TransBnk Rebrands to TBX; Expands its Vision for the Future of Corporate Banking

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TransBnk Rebrands to TBX; Expands its Vision for the Future of Corporate Banking
TransBnk Rebrands to TBX; Expands its Vision for the Future of Corporate Banking
TransBnk Rebrands to TBX; Expands its Vision for the Future of Corporate Banking
TransBnk Rebrands to TBX; Expands its Vision for the Future of Corporate Banking

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