Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Update: Trump Says He Would Be Honoured To Meet Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

US President Donald Trump has indicated he will be “honoured” to meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. “If I do meet him, I would be honored meeting him, but if we make a deal, maybe I’ll meet him. I’d be OK meeting him. I would be respectful.”

Trump has dropped out of an idea to take Iran’s enriched uranium from its nuclear facilities. It would have likely taken weeks of continuous engagement in a conflict and could have been a “Jimmy Carter” moment, as Trump calls it. Restraint in nuclear talks, as they continue.

A year after the nuclear sites were bombed, the UN nuclear watchdog submitted a report to its member states on Thursday demanding the Iranian government to explain the enriched uranium it produced. The IAEA signalled that Iran needs to promptly notify the agency of what happened to enriched uranium and allow “full inspections” of the plant.

On Thursday, Trump also criticized a vote in the House to restrict his war powers, which was happening during his “final negotiations” to conclude the conflict with Iran.

The region will never be calm until Israel withdraws from occupied areas in Lebanon, the Revolutionary Guards declared on Thursday, according to Reuters, quoting state media.

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