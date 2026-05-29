Punjab Local Body Election Result 2026: AAP Dominates Mohali, Barnala And Bathinda In Early Civic Poll Trends; Check City Wise Results

The counting of votes for the Punjab civic polls began at 8 am on Friday, with results coming in from 103 municipal bodies across the state, including eight municipal corporations. The elections, held on May 26, are being closely watched as an important political test ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The major contest is between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), while a large number of Independent candidates have also influenced several urban seats. The municipal corporations where polling took place include Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot. A total of 7,555 candidates contested the elections, with AAP fielding the highest number of candidates at 1,801, followed by Congress with 1,550 nominees, BJP with 1,316, SAD with 1,251 and BSP with 96 candidates. Apart from them, 1,528 Independent candidates were also in the fray. Nearly 64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the urban local body elections, which also witnessed incidents of violence, clashes, stone pelting, allegations of booth capturing and attacks on political workers in some areas. The latest punjab local body election result 2026 trends till 2 pm showed AAP leading comfortably across the state.

Punjab local body election result 2026 trends till 2 pm show AAP ahead

As counting continued through the afternoon, the latest state-wide trends in the punjab local body election result 2026 showed the ruling AAP maintaining a strong lead in several municipal corporations and councils.

According to the figures available till 2 pm:

AAP: 630

Congress: 215

SAD: 175

BJP: 52

Others: 214

The trends show AAP’s growing hold in urban Punjab, while Congress remained the second-largest force in several cities. SAD and BJP continued to struggle in many urban seats, though both parties managed to register wins in select wards.

Mohali MC Election Result 2026 LIVE: AAP keeps early advantage in major urban battle

In Mohali Municipal Corporation, the ruling AAP maintained its lead as counting progressed. The corporation has a total of 50 wards.

According to the latest updates:

AAP: 9

Congress: 3

SAD: 1

Independent: 1

The early numbers showed AAP performing strongly in Mohali, one of Punjab’s key urban centres. Congress also managed to secure a few wards, while SAD and an Independent candidate opened their accounts.

Bathinda MC Election Result 2026: AAP secures multiple wards

The latest updates from Bathinda Municipal Corporation showed AAP leading the race. According to the counting trends, AAP candidates won five wards in the corporation.

The figures so far are:

AAP: 5

BJP: 1

Congress: 1

Independent: 1

The Punjab local body election result 2026 trends from Bathinda indicated that AAP managed to gain an early edge, while BJP and Congress secured limited wins.

Moga Municipal Election Result 2026 LIVE: AAP dominates early rounds

AAP nominees performed strongly in Moga Municipal Corporation as results from different wards were declared. The Moga MC has a total of 50 wards.

According to available results:

AAP: 6

Independent: 1

AAP candidates maintained dominance in the early counting rounds, while an Independent candidate also emerged victorious from one ward.

Batala Election Result 2026 LIVE: Congress puts up fight against AAP

The contest in Batala Municipal Corporation remained competitive as results for 13 out of 50 wards were declared.

The ward-wise tally showed:

AAP: 6

Congress: 5

BJP: 2

Congress gave a close fight to the ruling party in Batala, while BJP also managed to win two wards. Meanwhile, Amrit Kalsi, brother of Sherry Kalsi, contested the election from Ward No. 35, making the seat politically important.

Faridkot Election Result 2026: Congress gains lead in key wards

In Faridkot, Congress appeared ahead in the early counting trends. The municipal body has a total of 24 wards.

The latest numbers showed:

Congress: 5

AAP: 3

SAD: 1

BJP: 0

Independent: 0

Congress performed better than its rivals in Faridkot, while BJP and Independent candidates failed to secure a win in the declared wards till now.

Kapurthala Election Result 2026 LIVE: Congress emerges strongest party

Congress emerged as the strongest party in Kapurthala according to the counting trends available so far.

The results showed:

Congress: 22

AAP: 7

BJP: 2

Independent: 2

SAD: 1

The Punjab local body election result 2026 updates from Kapurthala gave Congress a major boost as the party opened a significant lead over AAP and other rivals.

Pathankot MC Election Result 2026 LIVE: Congress ahead in declared wards

The counting in the Pathankot Municipal Corporation also continued through the day. The corporation has a total of 60 wards.

The latest ward tally stood at:

Congress: 5

AAP: 3

BJP: 1

Congress maintained an early advantage in Pathankot, while AAP remained in the contest with victories in multiple wards.

Zirakpur MC Election Result 2026 LIVE: counting continues

The counting process in Zirakpur Municipal Corporation continued till the latest updates. Detailed ward-wise results were still awaited as election officials carried forward the counting process.

The Punjab local body election result 2026 from Zirakpur is expected to play an important role due to the city’s fast-growing urban voter base.

Barnala Election Result 2026 LIVE: AAP leads strongly in multiple wards

AAP registered a strong performance in Barnala Municipal Corporation, where the ruling party was leading in 14 wards.

According to the latest information:

AAP: 14

BJP: 1

Independent: 1

The results showed AAP comfortably ahead in Barnala, while BJP and an Independent candidate managed to secure one seat each.

Candidate distribution by party shows scale of Punjab civic battle

The scale of the Punjab civic elections became visible from the number of candidates fielded by different political parties across the state.

Party Candidates Fielded Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 1,801 Indian National Congress (INC) 1,550 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 1,316 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 1,251 Independent Candidates 1,528

AAP fielded the highest number of candidates in the state, showing the party’s aggressive strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Congress also put up a strong fight across municipal bodies, while BJP and SAD attempted to regain urban support. A huge number of Independent candidates added another layer of competition in several wards.

Also Read: Punjab Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check Ward By Winner List