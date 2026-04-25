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Home > Tech and Auto News > Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life

Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life

Asha Sharma, an Indian-origin American, was appointed CEO of Xbox in 2026, succeeding Phil Spencer, marking a surprising leadership shift amid industry challenges.

asha sharma
asha sharma

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 25, 2026 16:23:33 IST

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Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life

Asha Sharma an Indian origin American who become the CEO of one of the biggest gaming company Xbox. On 20th February 2026, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Asha Sharma would be taking over as Executive Vice President and CEO of Xbox, succeeding the retiring Phil Spencer. It was a surprise move that nobody saw coming, and the gaming world had a lot to say about it.

Asha Sharma Early life 

Asha Sharma was born in 1989 in Racine, Wisconsin. Her parents divorced and her mother worked at a department store for just $7 an hour. It was not an easy childhood. Money was tight and life was far from glamorous. But Sharma clearly had driven from a very young age. As a teenager, she worked on a golf course and also began her career at S.C. Johnson at the age of 17. That is quite a start for someone who would go on to run a gaming empire worth billion.

Education: Building The Foundation 

Sharma earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 2011. While still a student, she launched and led a centre for at-risk teenagers called the A-list in Brooklyn Park. The centre unfortunately closed when she left but the fact that she was running a community initiative while still in college tells you a lot about her character. 

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Career: From Marketing to Xbox CEO 

Sharma began her career at Microsoft in 2011 in marketing and product roles. She then made a bold move and left Microsoft in 2013 to join Porch, a home services startup, where she served as COO and contributed to its $1 billion public debut. That was her first taste of taking a company through a major growth phase, and she clearly loved it.

Then came Meta. She joined Meta as Vice President of Product and Engineering, leading Messenger and Instagram Direct initiatives, platforms used by literally billions of people every single day. After Meta, she moved to Instacart where she managed product, design and operations teams during a critical period for the grocery delivery giant.

Sharma returned to Microsoft in February 2024 to serve as President of the CoreAI division, putting her right at the center of Microsoft’s biggest bet on artificial intelligence. That experience with AI at scale is precisely what made Satya Nadella pick her for the Xbox job.

The Xbox Challenge 

Taking over Xbox is not a small task. Microsoft’s gaming business has been under increasing pressure with over 2,500 layoffs since 2024 and the massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. Console sales have been declining, and the industry is rapidly shifting towards cloud gaming and subscriptions.

Her selection came as a surprise, passing Spencer’s second-in-command Sarah Bond, and she received scrutiny for having no professional experience in the video game industry prior to her appointment. But Sharma addressed her critics head on. In her first statement to Xbox staff after becomig the CEO, she promised to “recommit to our core Xbox fans and players” and made a bold declaration that Microsoft would “not chase short-term efficiency or flood our ecosystem with soulless AI slop.”

In her LinkedIn post on the day of her appointment, she acknowledged Xbox’s massive reach, noting that the platform had grown to reach more than 500 million monthly active players around the world, including nearly 40 studios across Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, King, Mojang, and Xbox Game Studios.

Also Read: Meet Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From Hindi-Medium Student To Building Paytm—Check His Net Worth, Early Life, And Struggles

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Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life

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Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life

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Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life
Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life
Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life
Who Is Asha Sharma? From Working At A Golf Course To Xbox CEO—How She Changed The Gaming Scenario, Check Her Education And Early Life

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