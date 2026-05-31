Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Update

Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The Mandi Municipal Corporation elections’ vote counting is to commence at 8 a.m. on May 31 amid high security. The urban local body functions took place on May 17 and all aspirants from different wards are now left waiting for the final verdict. Counting preparations are done by election officers while all parties and electors are curious about the result of the civic elections.
How To Check Mandi Municipal Election Result 2026 Online
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Visit the official Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission website.
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Click on the Results or Election Results 2026 section available on the homepage.
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Select Urban Local Body Elections 2026 from the list of elections.
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Choose Mandi Municipal Corporation from the district or municipal corporation options.
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View ward-wise counting trends, vote shares, leads, and winning candidates.
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Refresh the page periodically for the latest official updates as counting progresses.
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After counting concludes, the final ward-wise results and winner details will be published on the website.
Disclaimer: Election-related information, counting trends, leads, and results mentioned in this live blog are based on updates received from election officials and publicly available sources. Readers are advised to verify final and official results through the Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission. Early trends and counting updates are subject to change until the completion of the counting process and the formal declaration of results.
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