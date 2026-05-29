Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot

DUBAI: An act of honesty was honoured by Dubai Police when an Indian national was recognised due to his high integrity because he reported Dh100,000 found in a parking lot back to the Dubai Police authorities. Consequently, the lost money was recovered by its rightful owner, who had no clue about his lost money. It all happened when the Dubai expatriate, Mohammed Ali Sherakal Mohi, came across a considerable amount of money while visiting the parking area. He made sure that he took photos of the money bundles worth Dh100,000 ( nearly Rs. 3 lakh ) and also of the place where he found them before going to Al Raffa Police Station in order to report the case.

Indian Expat In Dubai Wins Praise Online

As per an inquiry conducted by Dubai Police, the owner of the lost money was revealed to be the proprietor of a private firm working in the shipping business. This man had withdrawn Dh200,000 from the bank and kept the money in a paper envelope.

But then he went in a hurry to his car without securing the envelope; a bundle of Dh100,000 cash slipped from his envelope and fell to the ground unnoticed. He simply got into his vehicle and left.

Indian Expat Returns Lost Cash Worth Dh100,000 To Police Within Hours

Only three hours after being given the money by Mohi, the Dubai Police reached out to the owner, who was taken aback by the news of losing his money without even realising it. The man later went to the police station and got back his money, while expressing his sincere thanks to the authorities and also to the young man who discovered his money.

Al Raffa Police Station commended Mohi for his honourable act, as explained by Colonel Ahmed Obaid bin Hudaiba, Director of the station, emphasising the keenness of the authority to commend community members due to their integrity and commitment to reporting any lost money to the police to return it to its rightful owner, indicating this is the true reflection of the safety and security of UAE society.

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