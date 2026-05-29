LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18 Enriched Uranium Don 3 Delhi Liquor Policy Gargi Singh Patel Abhijeet Dipke business news latest crime news ai chennai super kings 22k gold rate today Cockroach Janta Party Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 OnePlus iPhone 18
LIVE TV
Home > Middle east > Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot

Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot

Dubai Police honoured Indian expatriate Mohammed Ali Sherakal Mohi after he returned Dh100,000 he found in a parking lot. The honest act helped authorities reunite the cash with its rightful owner, who had unknowingly dropped the money while rushing to his car after a bank withdrawal.

Dubai: The money was later handed over to its owner (IMAGE: X)
Dubai: The money was later handed over to its owner (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 15:16 IST

DUBAI: An act of honesty was honoured by Dubai Police when an Indian national was recognised due to his high integrity because he reported Dh100,000 found in a parking lot back to the Dubai Police authorities. Consequently, the lost money was recovered by its rightful owner, who had no clue about his lost money. It all happened when the Dubai expatriate, Mohammed Ali Sherakal Mohi, came across a considerable amount of money while visiting the parking area. He made sure that he took photos of the money bundles worth Dh100,000 ( nearly Rs. 3 lakh ) and also of the place where he found them before going to Al Raffa Police Station in order to report the case.

Indian Expat In Dubai Wins Praise Online

As per an inquiry conducted by Dubai Police, the owner of the lost money was revealed to be the proprietor of a private firm working in the shipping business. This man had withdrawn Dh200,000 from the bank and kept the money in a paper envelope.

But then he went in a hurry to his car without securing the envelope; a bundle of Dh100,000 cash slipped from his envelope and fell to the ground unnoticed. He simply got into his vehicle and left.

You Might Be Interested In

Indian Expat Returns Lost Cash Worth Dh100,000 To Police Within Hours

Only three hours after being given the money by Mohi, the Dubai Police reached out to the owner, who was taken aback by the news of losing his money without even realising it. The man later went to the police station and got back his money, while expressing his sincere thanks to the authorities and also to the young man who discovered his money.

Al Raffa Police Station commended Mohi for his honourable act, as explained by Colonel Ahmed Obaid bin Hudaiba, Director of the station, emphasising the keenness of the authority to commend community members due to their integrity and commitment to reporting any lost money to the police to return it to its rightful owner, indicating this is the true reflection of the safety and security of UAE society.

ALSO READ: Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot
Tags: DUBAIlatest viral newslatest world newsMiddle East News

RELATED News

Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Middle East Conflict & Grocery Bills: Here's Why Oil to LPG Prices Are Rising!

Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026

New IRGC Navy Chief Ali Azmaei Killed In US Attack On Bandar Abbas?

Gold Rate Today On 28 May: Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia On Bakrid

LATEST NEWS

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Supreme Court To Hear Pleas In July As Centre Says PM Modi Monitoring Matter

Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot

RBI Email Scam Alert: Key Steps to Stay Alert and Protected From Such Fraud

Bengaluru Weather Today (29 May 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds Across Karnataka

Iran Says It Has No Intention Of Sending Its Enriched Uranium To Any Third Country

Punjab Local Body Election Result 2026: AAP Dominates Civic Polls

Jet Fuel Prices Jump 121% Amid Middle East Conflict: Will Airfares Get Costlier?

Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad, Ranking & History: Can Lionel Messi’s Team Defend Their Title Again?

Who is Santiago Martin? The “Lottery King of India” With $164 Million Political Donations & Legal Controversies

Virat Kohli in Trouble? BCCI’s New Smart Sunglasses Rule Could Cost RCB Batter Crores; Rishabh Pant Among Other Indian Cricketers in Spotlight

Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot
Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot
Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot
Indian Man In Dubai Praised For Honesty After Returning Nearly Rs. 3 Lakh To Police After Finding Money In Parking Lot

QUICK LINKS