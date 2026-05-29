Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across the Middle East on 29 May 2026: Gold prices across major Middle Eastern markets remained firm on May 29, 2026, closely tracking global bullion trends while reflecting slight regional differences due to local taxes and retail charges. In the UAE, 24K gold was priced at AED 541.25 per gram, while 22K gold stood at AED 501.25. Saudi Arabia recorded 24K gold prices at SAR 543.64 and 22K at SAR 498.34 per gram. In Qatar, 24K gold traded at QAR 543.50, with 22K gold at QAR 500.50 per gram. Meanwhile, Bahrain reported 24K gold prices at BHD 55.20 and 22K gold at BHD 51.50 per gram across retail markets.
Gold Rate Today (29 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR
24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 29, 2026
Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.
Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)
(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)
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