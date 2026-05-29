LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities latest viral news business news Blue Origin GT vs RR Qualifier 2 madhuri dixit OnePlus Bushehr province Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities
LIVE TV
Home > Middle east > Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Gold prices across Middle Eastern markets remained firm on May 29, 2026, with UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait tracking global bullion trends amid steady retail demand.

Gold Rate In Middle East Today: Check Out Price In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate In Middle East Today: Check Out Price In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 09:53 IST

Gold prices across the Middle East on 29 May 2026: Gold prices across major Middle Eastern markets remained firm on May 29, 2026, closely tracking global bullion trends while reflecting slight regional differences due to local taxes and retail charges. In the UAE, 24K gold was priced at AED 541.25 per gram, while 22K gold stood at AED 501.25. Saudi Arabia recorded 24K gold prices at SAR 543.64 and 22K at SAR 498.34 per gram. In Qatar, 24K gold traded at QAR 543.50, with 22K gold at QAR 500.50 per gram. Meanwhile, Bahrain reported 24K gold prices at BHD 55.20 and 22K gold at BHD 51.50 per gram across retail markets.

Gold Rate Today (29 May, 2026) in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices in Local Currency and INR

24k, 22k and 18k Gold Rates Today (Per Gram) – May 29, 2026

Country 24K Gold 22K Gold 18K Gold
UAE (Dubai) AED 541.25 AED 501.25 AED 412.00
Saudi Arabia SAR 543.64 SAR 499.06 SAR 407.73
Qatar QAR 543.50 QAR 500.50 QAR 412.50
Oman OMR 56.60 OMR 52.85 OMR 42.45
Bahrain BHD 55.20 BHD 51.50 BHD 42.20
Kuwait KWD 45.48 KWD 41.70 KWD 34.14

Prices for Qatar and Saudi Arabia appear to reflect updated regional retail bullion benchmarks compared to earlier quoted retail levels.

Gold Price Last 15 Days (Per 10g, 24K)

Date 24K Gold Rate 22K Gold Rate Ounce Rate Buy Rate Sell Rate
May 29, 2026 (Today) AED 541.25 AED 501.25 AED 16,920.00 AED 501.25 AED 541.25
May 28, 2026 AED 543.75 AED 503.50 AED 17,001.00 AED 503.50 AED 543.75
May 27, 2026 AED 543.75 AED 503.50 AED 17,001.00 AED 503.50 AED 543.75
May 26, 2026 AED 549.75 AED 509.00 AED 17,095.00 AED 509.00 AED 549.75
May 25, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 24, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 23, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 22, 2026 AED 547.50 AED 507.00 AED 17,027.25 AED 507.00 AED 547.50
May 21, 2026 AED 545.41 AED 500.63 AED 16,962.25 AED 500.63 AED 545.41
May 20, 2026 AED 542.25 AED 502.00 AED 16,402.06 AED 492.25 AED 542.25
May 19, 2026 AED 556.00 AED 556.00 AED 585.00 AED 554.00 AED 570.00
May 18, 2026 AED 547.25 AED 506.75 AED 17,019.47 AED 506.75 AED 547.25
May 17, 2026 AED 547.00 AED 506.50 AED 17,011.00 AED 506.00 AED 546.50
May 16, 2026 AED 548.86 AED 503.12 AED 17,071.45 AED 503.12 AED 548.86
May 15, 2026 AED 566.50 AED 524.75 AED 593.00 AED 564.50 AED 577.50

(Disclaimer: Gold prices mentioned are based on available retail market data and may vary by location, jeweller, and time of update. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers are advised to verify latest rates from official or local sources before making any buying or selling decisions.)

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Cautious Despite Positive Global Cues; Metals & Pharma Stocks Shine, Nifty Nears 23,900, Sensex Slips After Opening Session

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

RELATED News

Dubai Weather Today 28 May, 2026

New IRGC Navy Chief Ali Azmaei Killed In US Attack On Bandar Abbas?

Gold Rate Today On 28 May: Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia On Bakrid

Kuwait Under Attack? Air Raid Sirens And Emergency Alerts Trigger Panic

Gold Rate In Middle East Today: Check Out Price In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

LATEST NEWS

$500 Million Spent On AI In 30 Days: From Uber To Microsoft, How AI Is Destroying Annual Budgets

French Open 2026: Jannik Sinner Crashes Out After 2-Set Lead, Ben Shelton Exits; Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Emerge as Title Favourites

Why Are Wipro Shares Rising? ServiceNow AI Deal Boosts Sentiment

COMEDK UGET Result 2026 Expected Shortly: Check Scorecard Download Link, Counselling Process And Rank Card Details Here

Trump Sparks Fresh Health Debate After Venezuela-Iran Mix-Up

Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Dalal Street Wakes Up Positive; Investors Still Cautious | SENSEX | NIFTY | RUPEE | US-IRAN DEAL

Patna Weather Today 29 May 2026: IMD Predicts Rain And Thunderstorms

Lionel Messi Set For Historic Sixth World Cup as Argentina Announce FIFA World Cup 2026 Squad | Check Full Squad

Global Markets: From Wall Street To Kospi, US–Iran Deal Changing The Sentiment; Caution Still in Play

Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
Gold Rate Today On 29 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

QUICK LINKS