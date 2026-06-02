Who Is Tahsin Jamshid? 19-Year-Old Indian-Origin Footballer From Kerala Set To Represent Qatar In FIFA World Cup 2026

As the FIFA World Cup begins, the football-loving state of Kerala usually turns into a sea of international jerseys, and the streets are lined with giant cutouts of international superstars. But for the upcoming 2026 edition in North America, Malayali fans have a historic, deeply personal reason to cheer. When Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui announced his final squad for the tournament, one groundbreaking inclusion created a stir in the world of football, 19-year-old winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid. By qualifying, the teenage prodigy is now officially the first footballer of Indian origin to ever be selected for a Qatar World Cup squad.

Who Is Tahsin Jamshid?

As the FIFA World Cup kicks off, the football-loving state of Kerala usually turns into a sea of international jerseys and the streets are lined with giant cutouts of international superstars. But for the next 2026 edition to be held in North America, the Malayali fans have a historic, deeply personal reason to cheer. One revolutionary selection caused a stir in the football world as Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui announced his final squad for the tournament – 19-year-old winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid. The qualification means the teenage prodigy is now officially the first Indian-origin footballer to be named in a Qatar World Cup squad.

The Rise Through Aspire Academy

Tahsin’s immense raw ability was honed at the world famous Aspire Academy in Doha, the state-of-the-art hub of Middle Eastern football. He rose through the ranks and quickly made his way through Qatar’s national youth sides. The attacker earned a prominent role for his country at U-17 and U-19 level, even managing to find the back of the net.

His club breakthrough came at powerhouse club Al-Duhail SC where he made a piece of history by becoming the first-ever player of Indian descent to play in the top-flight Qatar Stars League (QSL). Tahsin is a classic modern winger, playing most of his football on the left wing. His blistering pace, explosive direct running and dazzling dribbling skills have quickly turned heads in the AFC Champions League Elite, taking on defenders with ease.

“For me, Qatar is my own country. I’m a Qatari citizen,” Tahsin recently reflected. “Having already played for Qatar’s U-17 and U-19 teams, this selection didn’t come as a surprise.”

Jamshid Taking On The World Stage

He now joins heavyweights such as Akram Afif and Almoez Ali as a teenage prodigy heading to Group B clashes against Switzerland, Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Minutes into the game, Tahsin will be remembered in history as the first ever Malayali heritage player to play in a World Cup.