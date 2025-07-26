Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun

In a joint operation with the Uttarakhand police, the Agra police held six people in connection with a religious conversion racket allegedly linked to the Chhangur gang, which operates out of Pakistan and Dubai, officials said on Saturday.

Police Officials’ Statement

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said a team from the Agra Police had arrived in Uttarakhand about ten days ago as part of the investigation. “

A team of Agra Police from UP came here 10 days ago in regard to a case. A man named Abdul Rehman was converted to Islam from Hinduism in 2014-15. When we investigated the case, we learnt about a victim whose converted name was Mariyam. She was pressurised for conversion,” said SSP Singh.

He added that a case had been registered based on Mariyam’s complaint, and another victim was also traced during the probe. “We also traced another victim, whose converted name was Sumaiyya. All the accused in the case were associated with a gang in Pakistan and Dubai. All six main accused in the case have been arrested by the Agra Police. The investigation is in a primary stage. And both cases of conversion have been registered,” he said.

SSP Singh also explained how the accused attempted to bypass legal provisions. “As anti-conversion laws have been implemented in Uttarakhand, the victims were called to Delhi for conversion,” he said. He said the Dehradun Police are working closely with their counterparts in Agra to gather evidence and build the case.

The further investigation is underway. (ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: From Ring Seller To ₹106 Crore Kingpin: Chhangur Baba’s Religious Conversion Empire Busted In Uttar Pradesh