LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix celebrity news Amit Malviya afghanistan akshay kumar Aniruddhacharya ITC India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix
Home > India > Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun

Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun

In a joint operation with the Uttarakhand police, the Agra police held six people in connection with a religious conversion racket allegedly linked to the Chhangur gang, which operates out of Pakistan and Dubai, officials said on Saturday.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 26, 2025 20:44:38 IST

In a joint operation with the Uttarakhand police, the Agra police held six people in connection with a religious conversion racket allegedly linked to the Chhangur gang, which operates out of Pakistan and Dubai, officials said on Saturday.

Police Officials’ Statement 

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said a team from the Agra Police had arrived in Uttarakhand about ten days ago as part of the investigation. “

A team of Agra Police from UP came here 10 days ago in regard to a case. A man named Abdul Rehman was converted to Islam from Hinduism in 2014-15. When we investigated the case, we learnt about a victim whose converted name was Mariyam. She was pressurised for conversion,” said SSP Singh.

He added that a case had been registered based on Mariyam’s complaint, and another victim was also traced during the probe. “We also traced another victim, whose converted name was Sumaiyya. All the accused in the case were associated with a gang in Pakistan and Dubai. All six main accused in the case have been arrested by the Agra Police. The investigation is in a primary stage. And both cases of conversion have been registered,” he said.

SSP Singh also explained how the accused attempted to bypass legal provisions. “As anti-conversion laws have been implemented in Uttarakhand, the victims were called to Delhi for conversion,” he said. He said the Dehradun Police are working closely with their counterparts in Agra to gather evidence and build the case.

The further investigation is underway. (ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ:  From Ring Seller To ₹106 Crore Kingpin: Chhangur Baba’s Religious Conversion Empire Busted In Uttar Pradesh

Tags: Chhangur GangChhangur Gang Conversion Case

RELATED News

Tribal Women Arrested at Midnight Over Land Acquisition Row, YSRCP Condemns Govt Actions
PM Modi Concludes Productive Maldives Visit, Heads To Tamil Nadu
Vehicles Piled UP On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Following An Accident
BJP Accuses Congress Of Betraying Ambedkar After Udit Raj’s Remarks Comparing Rahul Gandhi With Constitution Architecture
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 27): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates

LATEST NEWS

MMA Icon Jeff Monson Retires at 54 After Remarkable 93-Fight Career
‘PM Modi Showed Magnanimity’: Former Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid Hails PM’s Visit As Historic Step To Repair Ties
Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun
What Is Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Doing In Bangalore? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Caught On Camera At Rameshwaram Cafe
US-Pakistan Trade Agreement On the Cards? Pakistani Foreign Minister Says Yes
Shubman Gill Breaks Records, Sets New Benchmark for Asian Batters in England
SPOILER ALERT! Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom Debut In Fantastic Four MCU Credits Scene Was Helmed By Russo Brothers
Justin Bieber Locks Lips With Hailey Bieber Amid Divorce Rumours, Breaks The Internet
Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Signing of Veteran CB Jack Jones
Ashlyn Watkins to Step Away from Basketball, Eyes Return in 2026-27 Season
Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun
Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun
Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun
Six Held In Pakistan-linked Chhangur Gang Conversion Case In Uttarakhand’s Dehradun

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?