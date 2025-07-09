From Ring Seller To ₹106 Crore Kingpin: Chhangur Baba’s Religious Conversion Empire Busted In Uttar Pradesh

What began as a humble journey selling rings and amulets on a bicycle has spiralled into a multi-crore empire of deceit and controversy. Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, the alleged mastermind of a religious conversion racket, has been arrested in Lucknow, alongside his close aide Neetu alias Nasreen.

Chhangur Baba, once a village head in Rehra Mafi, now finds himself at the centre of a high-profile investigation. Authorities have unearthed ₹106 crore across 40 bank accounts, with funds believed to have been routed from Middle Eastern countries. He also owns at least two properties worth crores, including a prime plot in Lonavala, Maharashtra, bought for over ₹16 crore.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, Baba and his associates targeted poor labourers, widows, and marginalised communities, luring them with cash, marriage promises, or using intimidation for conversions. His arrest follows an extensive crackdown in Balrampur district, where the alleged network first came to light.

The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Special Task Force (STF), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are now investigating the money trail, potential anti-national activities, and links to other collaborators in the government system. The Lucknow unit of ED officially registered a case against Jamaluddin on Tuesday after suspicious financial spikes were noted.

A partially constructed building near a dargah in Madhpur, close to his village, served as one of his bases. Though it was claimed that the structure would become a hospital or a school, authorities found no development and deemed it illegal construction on government land. It was demolished on Wednesday. Notably, the building was under heavy surveillance with 15 CCTV cameras and two dogs, yet largely unused.

One of the key links being investigated is a man named Mohammad Ahmed Khan, who sold the Lonavala land to Jamaluddin and reportedly sent him funds. Authorities are now examining if the seller and sender are the same person.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that Jamaluddin’s activities were “not just against society, but against the nation.” He warned that strict legal action would be taken and properties of all those involved will be seized.

As the probe widens, more government officials and local agents suspected of enabling Baba’s illegal dealings are also being tracked. The focus remains on how many individuals were forcibly converted and how the vast foreign funding was utilised.

