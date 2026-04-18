Maharashtra Flat Owners Welfare Association Emerges, Pushes Brokerage-Free Housing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18: The Maharashtra Flat Owners Welfare Association (MFOWA) held a high-level press conference at its office in Maurya Grand Building, Andheri (West), Mumbai, bringing attention to several serious issues affecting flat owners across Maharashtra. The association described the event as a step toward building a collective movement to protect housing rights and strengthen accountability in the real estate sector.

The press conference was addressed by key members of the association, including Mr. C. S. Reddy, Adv. Nivedita Argade, President, Mr. Deepak Narsibhai Bhanushali, Adv. Jeevandatt Argade, Mr. Sumit Acharya, Mr. Sandip Bhosale, Adv. Tahira Siddique, Mrs. Tajela Bagade, and Mrs. Rohini Jadhav, in the presence of media representatives.

During the conference, the association placed on record several systemic failures, irregularities, and citizen grievances related to the housing and real estate sector. MFOWA also announced a statewide action framework aimed at addressing these issues through legal intervention, policy advocacy, and structured support for flat owners.

One of the key announcements made by MFOWA was related to the Deemed Conveyance process. The association stated that it has developed a facilitation system that will help societies complete deemed conveyance without the burden of high legal or advocate fees. Through its panel of advocates, MFOWA plans to provide free legal aid and implement a simplified and transparent process across Maharashtra.

MFOWA also introduced a Brokerage-Free Model for Flat Owners, referred to as the One Party Brokerage Model. Under this model, flat owners will not be required to pay brokerage fees while renting or selling their properties. Instead, brokerage charges will be transparently borne only by tenants or buyers through approved real estate agents.

The association also raised concerns over the misuse and misappropriation of Floor Space Index (FSI) by certain developers. According to MFOWA, such misuse has led to illegal constructions, financial exploitation, and loss of rightful ownership benefits for flat owners. The association stated that such practices will now be legally challenged and exposed before administrative and judicial authorities.

Another major issue highlighted was the alleged manipulation in the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) Annexure lists. MFOWA stated that cases have been identified where non-eligible occupants were included in beneficiary lists while genuine eligible dwellers were excluded. The association termed this an administrative manipulation scam and demanded strict investigation and accountability from concerned authorities.

MFOWA also expressed strong opposition to instances of housing loan recovery actions that allegedly involve coercive measures and official collusion. The association stated that any unlawful property seizure or coercive recovery action will be legally challenged.

Additionally, the association drew attention to growing incidents of financial traps, fraudulent property documentation, and real estate scams affecting citizens. To address these concerns, MFOWA announced that it will establish a legal and technical support system to assist victims and prevent further exploitation.

The association also declared a zero-tolerance policy against illegal occupation of flats, stating that it will provide legal support to ensure eviction of unauthorized occupants and enforcement of rightful ownership.

Concerns were also raised regarding housing society committees allegedly working in collusion with developers during redevelopment projects. According to MFOWA, such practices have led to redevelopment scams that undermine the interests of society members. The association stated that such cases will be exposed and challenged legally.

MFOWA further highlighted the issue of booking fraud, where thousands of citizens have paid booking amounts for flats but have not received possession. The association stated that these cases will now be pursued collectively.

The conference also addressed inter-state loan harassment cases, where borrowers in Maharashtra receive recovery notices from other states and face property seizure actions with administrative backing. MFOWA demanded policy intervention to ensure jurisdictional accountability and prevent harassment of borrowers.

Speaking at the event, President Deepak Narsibhai Bhanushali said, “The battle of flat owners is no longer individual; it is a collective legal movement.”

MFOWA reiterated its commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of citizens to housing and property ownership. The association called upon the government, regulatory authorities, and the judiciary to take immediate cognizance of the issues highlighted and ensure justice for flat owners across Maharashtra.