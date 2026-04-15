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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run

Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run

The Dhurandhar franchise becomes India’s highest-grossing series, crossing ₹3,000 crore globally. With back-to-back ₹1,000 crore hits, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, showcases Bollywood’s global reach, strategic releases, and powerful storytelling success.

Dhurandhar Franchise Crosses ₹3,000 Crore, Sets New Benchmark for Indian Cinema
Dhurandhar Franchise Crosses ₹3,000 Crore, Sets New Benchmark for Indian Cinema

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 15, 2026 12:16:52 IST

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Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run

The Indian film set celebrates the inimitable footprint of the Dhurandhar franchise when the movies have emerged as the most profitable film series in the history of Indian cinema. Dhurandhar duo featuring the 2025 film Dhurandhar and the 2026 sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge has crossed the hurdle of three thousand crore rupees at the global box office. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh in his most glamorous role has achieved a wonderful milestone of two consecutive movies that have earned over one thousand crore rupees.

Record-Breaking Dhurandhar Box Office Totals Signal Bollywood’s Global Rise

The first movie generated approximately Rs 1,307 crore, while the sequel has now surpassed Rs 1,712 crore, resulting in a total of Rs 3,019.35 crore and creating a major transformation for Bollywood’s ability to succeed in both domestic and international markets.

Synergistic Market Dominance and The Global Revenue Velocity of Dhurandhar

The financial boom of the Dhurandhar franchise is a perfect case study of how modern distribution methods and audience engagement can work. The series achieved its success across India through the saturated release method, which leveraged the star power of Ranveer Singh with the unsurpassed skill of R. Madhavan and Akshaye Khanna. The sequel exhibited “Global Revenue Velocity” because while it redeemed its maximum earnings, it was territory restricted across multiple countries, including the Gulf and Pakistan.

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Strategic Release Windows And Powerful Storytelling Help ₹1,000 Crore Milestone

The franchise also benefited from strategic theatrical windows that allowed them to dominate all viewing venues while their competitors put off releasing their premium movies. The franchise has opined that Indian cinema can create a thriving economy through committed storytelling that attracts viewers and sparks public conversations after it earned its first domestic single-language film, which took in a net Rs 1,000 crore.

Metric Driven Cinematic Architecture: How the Dhurandhar Duology Overtook Legacy Legends

The analysis of Dhurandhar’s earnings is based on its “Metric Driven Cinematic Architecture,” which illustrates how the film surpassed the lifetime earnings of Baahubali, which took in Rs 2,438 crore, and Pushpa, which took in Rs 2,221 crore. Jio Studios, the production house behind the series, introduced a sophisticated tiered marketing strategy that positioned its movies as major cultural events instead of movies.

Expanding Markets and Strategic Localization Drive ₹3,000 Crore Dhurandhar Milestone

The first movie established a strong base through its ₹840 crore India net earnings, while the sequel achieved better “Box Office Multiplier” results by entering South Indian markets, which featured high-quality localized dubbing and regional advertising. The franchise reached its Rs 3,000 crore milestone through vertical integration of Hindi-heartland audiences with expanding South Indian markets, which generated a single revenue stream. 

Success Formula Behind Dhurandhar Franchise

The achievement goes beyond counting ticket sales because it serves as a guide for upcoming Indian franchises who can achieve global cinematic success through their combination of patriotic enthusiasm and technical skills and their strategic choice of release dates. The franchise keeps its success potential intact because Dhurandhar: The Revenge maintains its strong performance during its fourth week since release.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore

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Tags: Dhurandhar box officeDhurandhar Ranveer Singh filmDhurandhar Rs 3000 crore franchise

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Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run

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Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run

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Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run
Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run
Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run
Dhurandhar Becomes India’s Biggest Franchise, Smashing Rs 3,000 Crore Mark, Leaving Box Office Rivals Behind In A Stunning Run

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