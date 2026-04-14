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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore

Dhurandhar 2 dominates week four with massive global momentum. Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film nears 1100 crore in India while crossing 1700 crores worldwide, beating Jawan and Stree 2 with record-breaking consistency.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 14, 2026 13:49:35 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore

The ongoing success of Dhurandhar 2, which operates as a high-energy spy thriller, continues to shape the 2026 film industry because it maintains its active presence since entering its fourth week. The film, which Aditya Dhar directed and Ranveer Singh performed in his career-defining role, has achieved what many industry insiders believed to be impossible by sustaining box office success throughout its extended theatrical run. The sequel has achieved remarkable success by sustaining its presence in theaters while simultaneously breaking all previous records established by major films such as Jawan and Stree 2. 

Domestic Milestone Near as Dhurandhar 2 Eyes 1100 Crore While Global Demand for ‘Naya Bharat’ Stories Soars

The film has generated domestic net profits of over 1,088 crore by mid-April, which brings it within reach of the 1,100 crore milestone for India alone. The worldwide gross now exceeds 1,718 crore, which demonstrates that international audiences maintain a strong demand for “Naya Bharat” stories.

Evolutionary Box Office Resilience: Decimating Legacy Benchmarks

The fourth week of a film’s existence usually confirms its upcoming departure from theaters, but this franchise uses this moment to establish its renewed superiority. The production reached its fourth-week earnings of more than 40 crores, which now exceeds the fourth-week earnings of blockbuster films such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and the horror-comedy hit Stree 2. 

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Dhurandhar 2’s Historic Run Fueled by Strong Word-of-Mouth and Repeat Audience Craze

The box office performance demonstrates this film’s cultural connection to audiences because its “tail” extension goes beyond regular weekend excitement. The sequel maintains its presence in the domestic market because its Hindi belt audience made it the first film to achieve 1,000 crore net revenue. The film’s “must-watch” status exists because audiences continue to watch it after their first viewing due to its combination of realistic details and intense spy missions.

Narrative Velocity and Global Scaling: The 1100 Crore Domestic Quest

The film progresses towards its Indian market goal of attaining 1,100 crore net revenue, which demonstrates a complete transformation of the metrics used to measure “Pan-India” success. The spy drama’s main Hindi version functions as the primary driver of its financial success because previous successful films depended on South Indian language dubs for their revenue growth. The film achieved success beyond Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2: The Rule by obtaining higher worldwide earnings despite its absence in the Gulf and China, which are known for their profitable markets. 

Global Box Office Surge: Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Overseas Benchmark with Diaspora-Driven Success

The film achieves global expansion by experiencing exceptional success in North America and Australia because its depiction of a secret agent’s ascent in the Karachi underworld resonates with the diaspora audience. The two-part franchise has now reached 3,000 crore in international revenue, which establishes a new financial benchmark for Indian cinema that depends on narrative depth and technical excellence to achieve economic success.

Box Office Report Of Dhurandhar 2 Till Week Four

Week India Net Collection (₹ Cr) Notes
Week 1 674.17 Record-breaking opening week
Week 2 263.65 Strong hold with minor drop
Week 3 110.6 Expected decline but steady
Week 4 (Partial) 40.2 First 4 days of Week 4
Total (Till Week 4) 1088.62 Approx. India Net Total

Also Read: Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year

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Tags: box office collectiondhurandhar 2ranveer singh

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore

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