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Home > Entertainment News > Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year

Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed ₹1000 crore in Hindi box office, becoming the first film to achieve this milestone. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it shows strong week-wise growth and star power, cementing franchise dominance and massive audience success nationwide.

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Enters ₹1000 Crore Club, Creates History at Hindi Box Office
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Enters ₹1000 Crore Club, Creates History at Hindi Box Office

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 10, 2026 16:39:04 IST

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Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year

Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Enters ₹1000 Crore Club, Makes History at Hindi Box Office

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved a historic milestone at the Indian box office, crossing the ₹1000 crore mark in its Hindi version. The film’s extraordinary performance has cemented its place as one of the most successful Hindi releases in recent years, marking a major achievement for the franchise and the industry. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the development in a post on Instagram on April 10. According to his update, Dhurandhar 2 has scripted history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the ₹1000 crore benchmark in its Hindi version alone.

The film’s consistent performance across multiple weeks has helped it maintain strong momentum and audience interest even after its release window.

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Box Office Momentum and Week-wise Performance

The box office journey of Dhurandhar 2 reflects strong and steady growth over its theatrical run. In its third week, the film collected ₹21 crore on Friday, ₹25 crore on Saturday, and ₹28 crore on Sunday. It further earned ₹10 crore on Monday, ₹10 crore on Tuesday, ₹8 crore on Wednesday, and ₹7 crore on Thursday, taking the Week 3 total to ₹109 crore.

₹1000 Crore Milestone Driven by Strong Week 1 and Week 2 Box Office Performance of Dhurandhar 2

Earlier, the film delivered a massive Week 1 collection of ₹649 crore (including Wednesday previews and eight days), followed by ₹251 crore in Week 2. With this continued performance, the cumulative Hindi version total has now reached ₹1009 crore. The film’s sustained earnings highlight its strong word-of-mouth and audience pull across different regions and weeks.

Franchise Dominance and Star-Studded Cast

With this achievement, the Dhurandhar franchise now holds both the No. 1 and No. 2 positions among the highest-grossing Hindi films, underlining its dominance at the box office. Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to draw strong audiences in theatres, maintaining engagement even weeks after its release.

Aditya Dhar’s Direction and Star Cast Drive Dhurandhar Franchise’s Record-Breaking Box Office Success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is a sequel within the Dhurandhar franchise and has witnessed consistent turnout since its release. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. Their combined performances, along with the film’s scale and storytelling, have contributed to its record-breaking success at the Hindi box office.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?

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Tags: Aditya DharDhurandhar the revengeHindi box officeranveer singh

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Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year

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Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year
Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year
Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year
Ranveer Singh ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Breaks Records In Hindi version, Crosses Rs 1000 Crore, Becomes Biggest Blockbuster Of The Year

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