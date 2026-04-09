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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?

Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?

Dhurandhar 2 faces legal trouble after Trimurti Films sued B62 Studios over alleged unauthorized use of ‘Oye Oye’ from Tridev. The dispute highlights rising concerns over music rights, with the lawsuit seeking a ban on the track and financial damages.

Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Heat as ‘Oye Oye’ Song Row Triggers Copyright Battle
Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Heat as ‘Oye Oye’ Song Row Triggers Copyright Battle

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 9, 2026 12:21:32 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?

The Bollywood sequel industry is facing its first legal problem because Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against B62 Studios, which Aditya Dhar established. The main legal dispute centers around the use of the famous anthem “Oye Oye,” which appears in the 2026 film Dhurandhar: The Revenge . 

The song that Trimurti Films considers its most valuable asset comes from the original 1989 movie Tridev, which was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and Viju Shah together. The production house claims that B62 Studios used the song or a nearly identical version of it in the Ranveer Singh film without obtaining the necessary permission through licensing agreements.

The legal action, which occurred during the film’s extensive theatrical exhibition, shows how music rights investigations have grown in importance during a time when traditional music generates major commercial value.

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‘Oye Oye’ Song Copyright Infringement

The core of the legal battle rests on the assertion that B62 Studios bypassed mandatory protocols for intellectual property acquisition. Trimurti Films maintains absolute ownership over both the musical composition and the original sound recording, arguing that any unauthorized reproduction constitutes a direct violation of the Copyright Act.

The plaintiffs assert in their appeal that the song, which appears in Dhurandhar 2, serves as the main element that generates profits through various methods, such as worldwide theater showings and expensive streaming agreements.

The defendants lost the original creators’ right to control their historical assets and profit from them because they did not obtain a proper “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) or synchronization license.

Judicial Injunction

The lawsuit requires urgent action because it requests a complete court order to stop all future distribution of the disputed track. The legal action aims to block the song from being used in marketing materials, audio tracks, and television shows, which would require the movie to be edited if no agreement is reached.

Trimurti Films demands all usage rights to their content stop while they seek substantial monetary compensation for lost licensing income and the unauthorized use of their exclusive rights.

The ongoing box office success of Dhurandhar 2, which features Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, will determine how production companies handle music from earlier films in their current movie sequels.

Also Read: Will Dhurandhar 2 OTT Be A Trimmed Version? Viewers Wonder How Much Might Change In The Streaming Edition

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Tags: B62 Studiosdhurandhar 2home-hero-pos-14Oye Oye controversyTrimurti Films lawsuit

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Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?

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Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?

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Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?

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Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?
Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?
Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?
Dhurandhar 2 Faces Legal Trouble As Trimurti Films Targets B62 Studios Over The ‘Oye Oye’ Song: What Really Happened Behind It?

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