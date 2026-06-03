TGPSC AEE Recruitment 2026 Begins: Check Eligibility, Vacancies and Selection Process

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has notified the recruitment of 222 posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) in the Roads and Buildings Department. These are for filling the posts available in the civil engineering stream of two multi-zone cadres. All eligible and interested candidates can apply online from June 6 on the official portal of the TGPSC. The online application will remain open till July 13, 2026. TGPSC has also said that the written exam would be conducted in October. This recruitment advertisement is a great chance for those engineering graduates looking for government jobs in Telangana to get recruited for the Assistant Executive Engineer Post, with successful candidates being paid a salary ranging from Rs 54,220 to Rs 133,630 per month.

Who can apply for TGPSC AEE Recruitment 2026

Those candidates wishing to apply for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer should have a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from a university or institution recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The candidates with the qualification of Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (AMIE) are also eligible for applying.

The age limit is 18 years up to the minimum and 44 years up to the maximum as of July 1, 2026. Relaxation in age will be provided with reference to Telangana government norms for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

How are the TGPSC AEE vacancies distributed

As per the notification, all the vacancies are for the multi-zone cadre of the Roads and Buildings Department. 112 vacancies are allotted to Multi Zone-I, and 110 vacancies are allotted to Multi Zone-II from among the 222 total vacancies. The candidates will have to mention their preference as well as eligibility as per the guidelines of the recruitment issued by the commission. In the detailed recruitment notification, the commission is expected to release a vacancy distribution with respect to vacancies and reservations of each category.

What is the TGPSC AEE selection criteria

Candidates will be selected by means of a written examination of an objective type with two papers worth a total of 450 marks. Paper I will carry 150 marks and will consist of general studies and general abilities, while Paper II will consist of civil engineering subjects at the degree level and will carry 300 marks. Paper I will be available in both the English and Telugu languages, but Paper II will only be available in English. The Commission has tentatively scheduled the paper for October 2026, and the hall tickets will be issued a week before the date of the exam.

What is the TGPSC AEE application fee

For candidates belonging to the Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) categories, an application fee of Rs 1,000 is applicable. On the other hand, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories should be ready to pay Rs 500. The fee will be paid online while applying through the payment gateway link available on the website of TGPSC.

How to apply for TGPSC AEE recruitment

Unaided candidates are first required to complete a one-time registration (OTR) if they are not already registered with the TGPSC. Once logged in with their credentials, they will be able to complete their application form, upload the required documents, choose their preferred examination centre and pay the appropriate fee. Once the application is submitted, candidates should download and save the justification for their application. The user has been advised to check the official website for examination dates, hall ticket release and other announcements.

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