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Home > India News > ‘F**k India! F**k India!’: Texas Man Hurls Abuses, Tears Indian Flag, Crowd Cheers Outside City Hall | Watch

‘F**k India! F**k India!’: Texas Man Hurls Abuses, Tears Indian Flag, Crowd Cheers Outside City Hall | Watch

A viral video from Frisco, Texas, showing a man tearing the Indian flag in front of a cheering crowd has sparked outrage on social media. The clip has triggered strong reactions online, with political leaders and citizens condemning the act.

Texas Man Tears Indian Flag
Texas Man Tears Indian Flag

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-03 10:55 IST

A video is going viral on the internet that shows a man in Texas tearing the Indian National flag in front of a cheering crowd outside City Hall, which has sparked anger on social media. The clip was shared on X by a user and it quickly grabbed a lot og attention online. As per the post the incident took place in Frisco, Texas. In the clip, a man is standing outside City Hall with a cigarette in his mouth while he rips the Indian flag. Around him, people are cheering pretty loudly like it’s some kind of big moment. Some voices in the crowd can also be heard shouting words like “yeah” and “let’s go” as the flag is torn apart. 

Man Tears Indian Flag in Texas: Viral Video 

In the viral video, a Texas man rips the Indian flag with a cigarette in his mouth and big smile on his face. Meanwhile, the crowd in front of him was also cheering and supporting him while tearing the flag. 

The post was accompanied by the caption: “FRISCO: “Fck India! Fck India!” A Texas resident @Channel6ixNEWS rips an Indian flag in front of city hall, Voicing anger against the Indian immigration invasion in north Dallas.”

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Meanwhile the viral video also gained the attention of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia who took to Instagram and shared the clip. 

He wrote on X, “Modi ji ke dost “my friend Donald” ke raaj mein Bharat ke rashtriya jhande ka apmaan ho raha hai.

Ussi Donald Trump ke raaj mein, jinki jeet ke liye Modi ji ne apni party ke netaon se desh bhar mein havan aur pooja karwayi thi.

Modi ji, is mudde par apne friend Trump se baat kijiye!
 Jab apne business dost ko bachane ke liye baat kar sakte hain, toh apne desh ke jhande ki izzat bachane ke liye bhi boliye!” 



Citizens Show Anger on Social Media 

One user wrote, “Watching this man rip apart the Indian flag makes me really sad. Imagine if I did that to the white rainbow flag? How would whites feel? I’m crying right now as I drive my convertible… But the wind in my face will dry my tears as I pull up to my mansion



Second user commented, “Imagine being so angry at a country that you tear its flag, while millions of Indians are helping build the very economy you live in. Indian-origin professionals lead global companies, power hospitals, universities, technology and businesses across the US. They earned their place through education, hard work and merit — not by ripping flags outside city halls. Anyone can shout abuse. Contributing something meaningful to society is much harder. When facts are weak, some people reach for slogans. When arguments fail, they reach for flags.”
Third user said, “Thats unfair . Hatred is never good.these immigrants came legally and had their rights as per US constitution. You could voice out be politely and respectfully. But this one is “

Also Read: Patna Shocker: Firing Outside Khan Sir’s Coaching Institute Leaves Security Guard Seriously Injured, He Alleges Coaching Rivalry 

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‘F**k India! F**k India!’: Texas Man Hurls Abuses, Tears Indian Flag, Crowd Cheers Outside City Hall | Watch
Tags: Frisco TexasIndian flagmanish-sisodiasocial media outrageTexas Viral Videoviral news

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‘F**k India! F**k India!’: Texas Man Hurls Abuses, Tears Indian Flag, Crowd Cheers Outside City Hall | Watch

‘F**k India! F**k India!’: Texas Man Hurls Abuses, Tears Indian Flag, Crowd Cheers Outside City Hall | Watch

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‘F**k India! F**k India!’: Texas Man Hurls Abuses, Tears Indian Flag, Crowd Cheers Outside City Hall | Watch
‘F**k India! F**k India!’: Texas Man Hurls Abuses, Tears Indian Flag, Crowd Cheers Outside City Hall | Watch
‘F**k India! F**k India!’: Texas Man Hurls Abuses, Tears Indian Flag, Crowd Cheers Outside City Hall | Watch
‘F**k India! F**k India!’: Texas Man Hurls Abuses, Tears Indian Flag, Crowd Cheers Outside City Hall | Watch

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