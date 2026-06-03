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Home > Sports News > Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video

Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video

Watch Virat Kohli's viral advice to 15-year-old IPL 2026 sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the RCB vs RR final. Discover the legendary "Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari" moment!

Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab
Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video. Photo X Screengrab

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 15:25 IST

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will forever be remembered as the tournament where a 15-year-old prodigy completely redefined modern T20 batting. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) walked away with the coveted trophy after securing a thrilling five-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in the final on May 31, it was teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who stole the spotlight as the ultimate standout performer of the season.

Opening the innings for the Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals, the young sensation featured in all 16 matches, accumulating a breathtaking 776 runs at a staggering strike rate of 237.30. Bludgeoning an incredible 72 sixes over the course of the tournament, Sooryavanshi grabbed global headlines with his utterly fearless strokeplay. His historic campaign earned him a historic hat-trick of honors: the Orange Cap, the Emerging Player of the Season, and the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Following the conclusion of the high-octane final, the teenage batting icon had a special opportunity to meet Indian batting legend Virat Kohli. During their heartwarming interaction, the former India and RCB captain passed on crucial pearls of wisdom to the youngster, guiding him on how to handle sudden superstardom.

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On Wednesday, RCB took to social media platform X to share a video of Kohli’s post-match conversation with Sooryavanshi. The clip went viral instantly. Kohli warmly encouraged the young left-hander to treat this early success as just the baseline for his career, stressing the importance of staying grounded and continuously evolving. Kohli reminded him that his current success was purely a product of relentless hard work and unshakeable self-belief, urging him to filter out external noise and media hype.

“Yaha se upar jaana hai. Jo hua hai vo achi mehnat ki wajah se, belief ki wajah se hua hai. Abhi kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai.. (nahi sunna hai). Bat for two bsss… Ek Bihari sab pe bhari, phir khatam game,” Kohli told the teenager in the video.

The ultimate respect between the two was seeded earlier in the tournament. During their regular-season encounter, Sooryavanshi had absolutely torn into an experienced RCB bowling attack consisting of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Krunal Pandya. He smoked a sensational 78 runs off just 26 balls—operating at a mind-boggling strike rate of 300—to help Rajasthan chase down 202 inside 18 overs. Following that particular game, Kohli had autographed Sooryavanshi’s cap, which the teenager proudly wore throughout the remainder of the season while representing the Men in Pink.

Read More: Mohammed Siraj Likely To Miss IND vs AFG Test, Aquib Nabi In Line As Replacement: Report

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Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video
Tags: Emerging Player of the Season 2026IPL 2026 final RCB vs RRRajasthan Royals IPL 2026Royal Challengers Bengaluru champions 2026Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 78 off 26Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Orange CapVaibhav Sooryavanshi stats IPL 2026Vaibhav Sooryavanshi strike rateVaibhav Sooryavanshi Virat Kohli videoVirat Kohli advice to youngsterVirat Kohli Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari

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Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video

Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video

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Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video
Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video
Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video
Yaha Se Upar Jaana Hai, Ek Bihari Sab Pe Bhari! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Virat Kohli Boost After IPL 2026 Final: WATCH Viral Video

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