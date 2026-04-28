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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): Roman Reigns–Jacob Fatu Segment, IC Title Open Challenge And Key Moments

WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): Roman Reigns–Jacob Fatu Segment, IC Title Open Challenge And Key Moments

WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): WWE Raw delivered major developments ahead of WWE Backlash, with heated rivalries and big moments setting the tone. Roman Reigns confronted Jacob Fatu to tease a blockbuster title clash, while Seth Rollins set his sights on Bron Breakker. In the ring, Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio, and Penta secured key wins as the road to Backlash heats up.

WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026)
WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026)

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: April 28, 2026 15:03:18 IST

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WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): Roman Reigns–Jacob Fatu Segment, IC Title Open Challenge And Key Moments

WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): The April 27 episode of WWE Raw was broadcast from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, marking the beginning of the build-up to WWE Backlash. With the fallout from WrestleMania 42 still dominating storylines, WWE delivered a packed show headlined by Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.

All eyes were on Reigns as The Tribal Chief addressed Jacob Fatu’s looming challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, teasing a high-stakes clash in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Lynch soaked in the spotlight after her WrestleMania triumph, where she defeated AJ Lee to reclaim the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

The show also featured two confirmed matches along with several key moments that added to the night’s buzz. Joe Hendry made headlines with his concert debut before launching an attack on The Vision, with assistance from The Street Profits. A title challenge further intensified the action, as WWE continued to build momentum toward Backlash with a mix of storyline developments and in-ring excitement.

You Might Be Interested In

Opening Segment of WWE RAW (April 27)

The show started with Seth Rollins. He was mad at Bron Breakker for getting in the way of his match at WrestleMania 42. Breakker showed up with Paul Heyman. They said some things to each other. The segment ended with Seth Rollins asking Bron Breakker to have a singles match at WWE Backlash. This match was later confirmed. 

Penta fought Rusev. This was not a match for the title. Rusev was in charge for a lot of the match.. Penta did not give up. Rusev used the Accolade, on Penta.. Penta got out of it and won the match. Rusev and Ethan Page attacked Penta after the match.. Then Je’Von Evans came out to help Penta.

Becky Lynch vs. IYO Sky

This match happened because Womens Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch said she would fight anyone. IYO Sky said she would take on Becky Lynch after they talked for a bit. The match was really good. One of the best of the night. Becky Lynch was fighting to keep her title. At the end of the match Asuka got. Helped Becky Lynch. Becky Lynch was able to do the Manhandle Slam and keep her title. After that Asuka made IYO Sky give up using the Asuka Lock.

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio fought El Grande Americano, who’s the leader of Los Americanos. The match had a lot of moments and Rey Mysterio won. He won by doing his move, the 619 and then jumping off the ropes to hit El Grande Americano.

Oba Femi vs. Grayson Waller

Oba Femi beat Grayson Waller quickly. The match did not last long. Oba Femi won by using his Fall from Grace move. 

Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria fought against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez in a team match. Both teams did a job and the match was close.. Then Liv Morgan did something to distract Bayley. This helped Roxanne Perez win the match for her team. She did a Shining Wizard. Then a Pop Rox to get the win. 

The last part of WWE RAW was really something.

Roman Reigns came out to talk about the fight with Jacob Fatu for the World title at Backlash. Jacob Fatu showed up. Said he was ready for it but Roman Reigns made fun of him saying he was the reason Jacob Fatu is even in the WWE. This made Jacob Fatu really mad so he attacked Roman Reigns. Left him lying in the ring. When Jacob Fatu was leaving Roman Reigns said yes to the fight, at Backlash. 

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Tags: Becky Lynch vs IYO SkyMonday Night RAW HighlightsPenta vs RusevRey Mysterio Match ResultRoman Reigns Jacob FatuSeth Rollins vs Bron BreakkerWWEWWE Backlash 2026 Build UpWWE Match Highlights 2026wwe monday night rawWWE RAW April 27 2026WWE Raw Results

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WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): Roman Reigns–Jacob Fatu Segment, IC Title Open Challenge And Key Moments

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WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): Roman Reigns–Jacob Fatu Segment, IC Title Open Challenge And Key Moments

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WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): Roman Reigns–Jacob Fatu Segment, IC Title Open Challenge And Key Moments
WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): Roman Reigns–Jacob Fatu Segment, IC Title Open Challenge And Key Moments
WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): Roman Reigns–Jacob Fatu Segment, IC Title Open Challenge And Key Moments
WWE RAW Results & Highlights (April 27, 2026): Roman Reigns–Jacob Fatu Segment, IC Title Open Challenge And Key Moments

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