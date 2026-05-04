Election Commission Of India 2026 Results LIVE: Vote Counting In West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala

Election Commission Of India Results LIVE: Vote Counting In West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala (Via AI)

Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Vote counting is underway across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry, with early trends emerging after Electronic Voting Machines were opened this morning. Security has been tightened at all counting centres, with strong rooms opened under strict supervision and a large deployment of personnel reported across several states. The Election Commission of India is yet to release official final figures, but early indications suggest tightly contested battles in key regions along with some clear early leads.

Kerala: UDF Takes Slight Edge In Early Trends

In Kerala, early counting trends show the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) moving slightly ahead, leading in around 75 seats, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is close behind with about 58 seats in the initial rounds.

In Malappuram district, the UDF appears strong across several constituencies. T P Ashraf Ali is ahead in Kondotty, P K Basheer has a narrow lead in Eranad, and Aryadan Shoukath is leading in Nilambur. A P Anil Kumar is ahead in Wandoor, while M Rahmathulla and Najeeb Kanthapuram are leading in Manjeri and Perinthalmanna respectively.

Senior leader P K Kunhalikutty has taken a comfortable lead in Malappuram. K M Shaji and T V Ibrahim are ahead in Vengara and Vallikkunnu. The LDF has also managed gains in select constituencies, including Tirur, where V Abdurahiman is currently in the lead.

Assam: NDA Surges Ahead

In Assam, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has opened a strong lead, ahead in around 69 constituencies. The Congress-led opposition alliance is trailing with leads in roughly 19 seats, according to early trends.

West Bengal: Tight Contest Continues

West Bengal is witnessing one of the closest contests, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP running neck and neck, each leading in about 112 seats in early counting.

Tension was reported at a few counting centres. BJP candidate Arjun Singh alleged irregularities at a Noapara centre, claiming that candidates and agents were not allowed inside while strong rooms were being opened. He called it a “fraud attempt” and said a formal complaint would be filed.

Tamil Nadu: DMK In Front

In Tamil Nadu, the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has taken an early lead in about 55 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance is ahead in around 25 seats in the initial trends.

Counting is being conducted under strict security arrangements, with major centres such as Loyola College, Queen Mary’s College and Anna University seeing heavy police presence and tight monitoring as votes from millions of electors are processed.

Puducherry: NDA Seeks Continuity

In Puducherry, attention is on whether the NDA government led by the All India NR Congress can continue in power. Counting has begun smoothly, and clearer trends are expected as more rounds are completed through the day.

Counting began at 8 am across all five regions. West Bengal remains the key battleground, with Mamata Banerjee aiming for another term while facing a strong challenge from the BJP. Tamil Nadu’s results will decide whether the DMK retains power or faces a shift in voter preference. Assam and Puducherry are testing the NDA’s position, while Kerala’s outcome will reflect whether the existing political cycle continues. Overall, the results will show whether incumbents hold ground or a wider political change is underway.