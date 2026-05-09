LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Makhanlal Sarkar suvendu adhikari alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Makhanlal Sarkar suvendu adhikari alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Makhanlal Sarkar suvendu adhikari alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Makhanlal Sarkar suvendu adhikari alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Makhanlal Sarkar suvendu adhikari alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Makhanlal Sarkar suvendu adhikari alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Makhanlal Sarkar suvendu adhikari alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus Makhanlal Sarkar suvendu adhikari alien sightings VITEEE Epstein brother reacts crime news dubai international airport Cody Rhodes are bank open or closed new CDS donald trump Norovirus
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir

Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday honoured veteran BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar during a public event in West Bengal, recognising his decades-long contribution to the party. Find out who the BJP’s earliest grassroots leader in the state is.

PM Modi honours veteran BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as Bengal CM. Photo: X.
PM Modi honours veteran BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar as Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as Bengal CM. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 12:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought the blessings of veteran BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar during a public event in West Bengal to recognize the contributions of one of the party’s oldest grassroots leaders in the state. At 98, Sarkar is regarded as one of the early figures associated with the movement in post-Independence India. His political journey dates back to 1952, when he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour in the region.

Who is Makhanlal Sarkar?

Following the formation of the BJP in 1980, Sarkar was appointed organisational coordinator for the districts of West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. Within a year, he reportedly played a key role in enrolling nearly 10,000 members into the party.

From 1981 onwards, he continuously served for seven years as district president, considered an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally did not remain in the same organisational role for more than two years.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, Sarkar was once arrested by Delhi Police during the Congress regime for singing a nationalist song. It is said Sarkar was refused to apologise before the court despite pressure.

“He refused to apologise in Court. He sang the same song in the Court and the judge asked to get him a first class ticket back home and 100 rupees for his journey.”

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal Chief Minister

Meanwhile, BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, leading the first BJP government in the state. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders. The BJP won 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, bringing an end to the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in West Bengal.

Also Read: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6Makhanlal Sarkarpm modi’suvendu adhikariWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026west bengal elections 2026west-bengal-chief-minister

RELATED News

Girl Stripped, Tied With Ropes, Raped: BJP Leader Involved In Gruesome Uttarakhand Crime? Congress’ Big Claim

Ashok Kharat Sex Abuse Case: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Recovered | Where Did The Money Come From?

Nagpur Horror: Student Rapes Stepmother, Impregnates Her As He Disapproved Of Father’s Marriage

West Bengal Governor Dissolves Assembly As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign | What Are Her Options Now?

Telangana Horror: Man Stabs Wife To Death As Onlookers Watch, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Is The Stock Market Open Or Closed Today? Here’s Why Dalal Street Is Buzzing With Mock Trading On Saturday

Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir

IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh’s 102m Six Not Among Longest Sixes in IPL History – Full Top 10 List

Vivo X Fold 6 To Debut Soon With Dimensity 9500 Chipset, 200MP Camera And Massive 7,000mAh Battery — Check Specs And Expected Launch Timeline

Bite Injury on Tongue, Hands Tied: Chilling Details in Gruesome Hyderabad Murder

Mother’s Day 2026 Special: How Indian Mothers Are Quietly Evolving; Help Them Turn Savings, Gold, SIPs & Side Hustles Into Financial Independence

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Oath-Taking Live Updates: Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister

FBI Files Reveal Chilling Claims Of ‘Four-Foot-Tall’ Beings Emerging From UFOs — What The Documents Suggest

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Sony Xperia 1 VIII To Debut Soon: Flagship Triple Camera Setup, 120Hz OLED Display, And Premium Design, Check Launch Date And Price

Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir
Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir
Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir
Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir

QUICK LINKS