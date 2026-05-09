Who is Makhanlal Sarkar? PM Modi Touches Feet Of 97-Year-Old Man Who Marched With Syama Prasad Mookerjee In Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought the blessings of veteran BJP worker Makhanlal Sarkar during a public event in West Bengal to recognize the contributions of one of the party’s oldest grassroots leaders in the state. At 98, Sarkar is regarded as one of the early figures associated with the movement in post-Independence India. His political journey dates back to 1952, when he was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian tricolour in the region.

Who is Makhanlal Sarkar?

Following the formation of the BJP in 1980, Sarkar was appointed organisational coordinator for the districts of West Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. Within a year, he reportedly played a key role in enrolling nearly 10,000 members into the party.

From 1981 onwards, he continuously served for seven years as district president, considered an exceptional achievement at a time when BJP leaders generally did not remain in the same organisational role for more than two years.

#WATCH | Kolkata | PM Modi felicitates and takes blessings of Makhanlal Sarkar, one of the most senior workers of the BJP in West Bengal. In 1952, Makhanlal Sarkar was arrested in Kashmir while accompanying Syama Prasad Mukherjee during the movement to hoist the Indian… pic.twitter.com/gpmLISKYZ5 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

According to reports, Sarkar was once arrested by Delhi Police during the Congress regime for singing a nationalist song. It is said Sarkar was refused to apologise before the court despite pressure.

“He refused to apologise in Court. He sang the same song in the Court and the judge asked to get him a first class ticket back home and 100 rupees for his journey.”

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As West Bengal Chief Minister

Meanwhile, BJP legislature party leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, leading the first BJP government in the state. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari at a ceremony held at the Brigade Parade Grounds in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders. The BJP won 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, bringing an end to the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in West Bengal.

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