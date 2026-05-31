Bilaspur Municipal Election Result 2026 Live Update: Counting To Begin At 9 AM

(Photo: ANI)

Himachal Pradesh municipal election result 2026 live: The Himachal Pradesh State Election Commission will count votes starting at 9 AM on May 31 when Bilaspur Municipal Corporation election results will be announced. The elections are part of the state-wide elections to the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) and the urban local body elections. The election process started in April, the nomination papers were submitted by middle of April, followed by scrutiny, withdrawal of nomination papers, and allotment of election symbols. The polls have created lot of interest as it will give a leadership to several key municipal/local government organizations in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The State Election Commission said the total number of nomination papers received for different posts in the State were 86,725. In particular, 10,854 candidates won seats unopposed before voters even voted in the 31,182 available seats. Polling is taking place in three stages: May 26, May 28 and May 30. Polling for the posts of Pradhan, Up-Pradhan and Ward Members were completed immediately after each polling round while counting of votes for the Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad and Municipal Corporation posts was to be completed on May 31.

Voting was good in spite of the weather conditions in some parts of Himachal Pradesh. The highest turnout in the state was in Kullu at 86 percent, followed closely by Sirmaur (85 percent) and Solan (84 percent). Mandi and Shimla registered around 81 percent turnout while Bilaspur saw turnout at nearly 79 percent and Una at 80 percent. Large participation was also seen in Kangra, Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Chamba while Lahaul-Spiti had the lowest participation rate of about 69 percent. Women voters, in particular, played a significant role, with Kullu having the highest female voting percentage of almost 86 percent. The elections are being conducted to seek out 31,182 positions, out of which 3,754 are occupied by Pradhans, 3,754 are filled by Up-Pradhans, 21,654 are occupied by Ward Members, 1,769 are occupied by Panchayat Samiti Members and 251 are filled by Zila Parishad Members.