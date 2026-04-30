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Home > India News > Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon Weather Today April 30 2026: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Lash NCR For Second Day; IMD Warns Of 40-60 kmph Gusty Winds

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon Weather Today April 30 2026: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Lash NCR For Second Day; IMD Warns Of 40-60 kmph Gusty Winds

Delhi-NCR sees rain, thunderstorms for second day; IMD warns of 40–60 kmph winds, lightning, hail risk; heat eases briefly.

Delhi-NCR sees rain, thunderstorms for second day. (Photo: AI)
Delhi-NCR sees rain, thunderstorms for second day. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 15:48 IST

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Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon Weather Today April 30 2026: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Lash NCR For Second Day; IMD Warns Of 40-60 kmph Gusty Winds

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon Weather Today April 30 2026: Light shower rain and thunderstorms lashed several parts of New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon on Thursday afternoon, the second day of wet weather in the National Capital Region (NCR). Very light to light rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph were likely to continue through the afternoon and evening, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather change has provided welcome relief from scorching heat, but also marked the onset of pre-monsoon activity in the region. Authorities have, however, asked people to be careful due to possible strong winds and lightning strikes.

What are the warnings issued by IMD and NDMA?

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a short-term advisory warning of moderate thunderstorms over the next few hours. Winds might reach 40-60 kmph and be followed by lightning, light to moderate rainfall and hailstorms in isolated areas. The IMD has also emphasised the possibility of a sudden intensification of weather conditions during the evening hours, particularly in parts of NCR and adjoining Uttar Pradesh. People are advised to avoid open areas, take shelter indoors during lightning and take precautions against loose objects that may be blown away by strong winds.

Is this pre-monsoon activity in North India?

Yes, meteorologists believe that the current spell of rain and thunderstorms is a pre-monsoon activity. While temperatures rise as heat takes over most of North India in April, occasional showers and gusty winds are not rare as it is the transition time. Although the recent rainfall has cooled the daytime temperatures in NCR, respite from heatwave-like conditions, it can also cause localised issues like tree falls, traffic blockages, and power cut due to lightning and strong winds.

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What is the forecast for Uttar Pradesh and nearby districts?

IMD has issued yellow alert in many parts of Uttar Pradesh for thunderstorms, lightning and heavy winds with wind velocity upto 60 kmph in districts of Banda, Chitrakoft, Prayagraj and Mirzapur. Gusty wind and rainfall also possible in Agra, Jhansi and Etawah. Interersting light to moderate showers, with the movement of clouds and thunder activity, is expected to continue for some more time.

What does next week’s weather look like in Delhi-NCR?

Here’s a quick next-week weather snapshot (May 1–May 7) for key NCR cities:

Day

Delhi

Noida

Ghaziabad

Gurgaon

May 1 (Fri)

36°C / Sunny

36°C / Sunny

37°C / Sunny

37°C / Sunny

May 2 (Sat)

39°C / Clouds

39°C / Clouds

39°C / Clouds

39°C / Sunny

May 3 (Sun)

39°C / Sunny

39°C / Sunny

39°C / Clouds

39°C / Mostly Sunny

May 4 (Mon)

36°C / Cloudy

36°C / Cloudy

36°C / Cloudy

36°C / Showers Late

May 5 (Tue)

35°C / Cloudy

35°C / Cloudy

35°C / Cloudy

35°C / Cloudy

May 6 (Wed)

36°C / Clouds

36°C / Clouds

37°C / Clouds

36°C / Sunny

May 7 (Thu)

37°C / Sunny

37°C / Sunny

38°C / Sunny

37°C / Sunny

Will the heat return after this rain spell?

Yes, despite a short-lived dip in temperatures due to rain and cloud cover, warmer weather is expected to return to NCR. It will take a while to return to the temperatures of early May and the daytime highs will hit 37-39°C over the next week with clear skies and increasing UV levels. But there could be some cloud cover as well. And you know what that means.

The spell of rain and thunderstorms has helped the region to break the heat for now but it’s also bringing warnings of strong winds, lightening and even hail. With pre-monsoon activity on the rise, sudden shifts in weather are to be expected as you enjoy the break from heat.

ALSO READ: Will Pawan Khera Be Arrested? SC Reserves Verdict In Assam Case Amid Clash With Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Forged Documents Allegations

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Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon Weather Today April 30 2026: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Lash NCR For Second Day; IMD Warns Of 40-60 kmph Gusty Winds

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Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon Weather Today April 30 2026: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Lash NCR For Second Day; IMD Warns Of 40-60 kmph Gusty Winds

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Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon Weather Today April 30 2026: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Lash NCR For Second Day; IMD Warns Of 40-60 kmph Gusty Winds
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Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon Weather Today April 30 2026: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Lash NCR For Second Day; IMD Warns Of 40-60 kmph Gusty Winds
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