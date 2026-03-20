‘We Will Remember’: Donald Trump Rips NATO Allies, Calls Them ‘Cowards’ For Refusing Military Help Against Iran Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

TRUMP BLASTS NATO: Donald Trump lashed out at America’s allies, calling them “cowards” on Truth Social because they wouldn’t send military help against Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

Trump Calls Allies ‘Cowards’ Over Iran Conflict

He warned, “COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!” and complained that these same allies grumble about rising oil prices but aren’t willing to pitch in when it matters. Trump’s been pushing them to help secure the strait, the main route for a huge chunk of the world’s oil exports. He’s frustrated, saying the US helped NATO plenty, yet now stands alone. Plus, he insists it’s in everyone’s interest to keep Iran from getting nuclear weapons.

Oil prices have shot up. Brent crude’s gone from around $70 before the war to $108 per barrel, and there’s no sign it’s slowing down.

Rift Deepens as Iran Tensions Shake Global Markets

That’s hitting countries hard, especially in Asia, where most of the oil from Hormuz ends up. The ripple effects are everywhere: raw materials like helium for computer chips and sulphur for fertiliser are suddenly scarce, and that means prices for tons of goods are climbing.

In response, Europe and Japan pulled together a joint statement, promising to support “appropriate efforts” for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Japan condemned Iran’s attacks, called for an immediate halt, and said they’d take steps to stabilize energy markets. The leaders demanded Iran stop dropping mines, launching drones and missiles, and blocking commercial shipping.

ALSO READ: Will Trump’s Next Move Break Strait of Hormuz Chokehold? 50,000-Ton USS Tripoli, An Amphibious Assault Ship, Heads To Gulf To Join USS Abraham Lincoln