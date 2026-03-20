Will Trump’s Next Move Break Strait of Hormuz Chokehold? 50,000-Ton USS Tripoli, An Amphibious Assault Ship, Heads To Gulf To Join USS Abraham Lincoln

US IRAN WAR: Next week is likely to be a turning point in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. The USS Tripoli, a massive 50,000-ton amphibious assault ship carrying more than 2,000 marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is about to enter the war zone in the northern Arabian Sea.

Strait of Hormuz on Edge: USS Tripoli Deployment Raises Oil Crisis Fears

Right now, it’s south of Sri Lanka, cruising through the Indian Ocean on its way to bolster the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group in the Gulf of Oman.

This ship’s no joke. It’s 844 feet long (for comparison, the USS Ford, the world’s largest warship, comes in at 1,106 feet) and is packed with F-35 fighters, MV-22 Osprey aircraft, and MH60S Seahawk helicopters.

Landing ship decks are tagging along too, ready to deploy marines wherever they’re needed. If everything goes to plan, Tripoli will be in the thick of it by March 22 or 23.

Middle East War Heats Up: Will US Secure Strait of Hormuz?

President Trump is playing it coy on whether he’ll send troops into Iran. Last night, he told reporters, “No, I’m not putting troops anywhere… If I were, I certainly would not tell you, but I am not putting troops.”

The US isn’t likely to announce boots on the ground ahead of time; everything hinges on how the conflict unfolds and what Iran does next.

Honestly, the situation’s tense. One strong possibility is that the USS Tripoli could be used to secure the Strait of Hormuz for international oil shipping, making sure navigation stays open in that narrow stretch of water.

At its tightest point, the Strait’s only 33 kilometres across, a perfect spot for Iran to try to disrupt shipping and trigger an oil crisis.

US Warship Could Change Course of Iran Conflict

Nobody can say for sure what US planners will do, especially under a president who makes headlines for his unpredictability. But keeping the Persian Gulf open for ships is crucial. If not, oil prices could skyrocket.

Even though it feels almost unreal to think about US warships heading into the Persian Gulf while Iran’s still firing missiles, using drones, and launching attacks on shipping, the only real way to fix the oil traffic mess might be an international coalition under a UN flag to guarantee safe passage in the Strait.

There’s another option on the table, and it’s a bold one, US marine units landing on Iran’s Kharg Island to restore navigation. The US has already hit Iranian navy positions, missile batteries, and drone sites along the Persian Gulf coast, so Kharg Island isn’t out of the question.

They could even use stored crude oil there to help ease the global energy crunch.

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