Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

There are rumours once again doing rounds on the internet on the death of Benjamin Netanyahu, with viral posts raising questions over the death of the Israeli Prime Minister. The speculation is based on another AI created video that has been actively spread all over social media platforms. Although there is no official verification or credible news report stating that anything has occurred to Netanyahu, the clip has been able to draw attention because of various peculiar visual details that the audience was able to notice quite fast.

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Wat c h Viral V ideo

The most recent scandal is what users are referring to as a sleeves fiasco with discrepancies in Netanyahu dressing evoking doubts about the truthfulness of the video. This is not long after a prior viral claim where netizens claimed that the Prime Minister looked like he had six fingers in an AI generated video the fact that this figure is commonly linked to artificial intelligence imagery. These visual glitches have been widely used as cues to a manipulated or synthetic media, which leads to many users doubting the legitimacy of what they are watching on the internet.







What D o e s Grok Say?

@grok why is this going viral if nothing is confirmed? pic.twitter.com/tnlEES9QcB — Juliana 🇭🇹🐜🎩🐜 (@cenaida_elan) March 19, 2026







What If Benjamin Netanyahu Is Really Dead?

Scientists and fact checkers have sounded the alarm numerous times about the increasing proliferation of AI based misinformation, particularly with big political names. The assertions on social media in the case of Netanyahu have not been proven as true and the viral videos are extensively suspected to be photo edited. The incident shows how difficult it is becoming to differentiate between genuine footage and AI created ones, and how fast it becomes to spread misleading stories across the digital era.

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