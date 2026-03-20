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Home > World News > Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

Rumours about Benjamin Netanyahu being dead have gone viral due to another AI-generated video circulating online. Netizens flagged visual glitches like a ‘sleeves fiasco’ and earlier ‘six fingers’ claim, raising concerns over deepfake misinformation.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 20, 2026 07:48:39 IST

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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

There are rumours once again doing rounds on the internet on the death of Benjamin Netanyahu, with viral posts raising questions over the death of the Israeli Prime Minister. The speculation is based on another AI created video that has been actively spread all over social media platforms. Although there is no official verification or credible news report stating that anything has occurred to Netanyahu, the clip has been able to draw attention because of various peculiar visual details that the audience was able to notice quite fast.

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Watch Viral Video

The most recent scandal is what users are referring to as a sleeves fiasco with discrepancies in Netanyahu dressing evoking doubts about the truthfulness of the video. This is not long after a prior viral claim where netizens claimed that the Prime Minister looked like he had six fingers in an AI generated video the fact that this figure is commonly linked to artificial intelligence imagery. These visual glitches have been widely used as cues to a manipulated or synthetic media, which leads to many users doubting the legitimacy of what they are watching on the internet.



What Does Grok Say?



What If Benjamin Netanyahu Is Really Dead?

Scientists and fact checkers have sounded the alarm numerous times about the increasing proliferation of AI based misinformation, particularly with big political names. The assertions on social media in the case of Netanyahu have not been proven as true and the viral videos are extensively suspected to be photo edited. The incident shows how difficult it is becoming to differentiate between genuine footage and AI created ones, and how fast it becomes to spread misleading stories across the digital era.

Also Read: Netanyahu Declares Iran Can No Longer Enrich Uranium or Build Missiles After Strikes, Triggering Worldwide Concern

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Tags: AI deepfake NetanyahuBenjamin Netanyahu alive or deadhome-hero-pos-2Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really DeadIsraeli Prime Minister newsNetanyahu death rumoursNetanyahu latest updateNetanyahu six fingers claimNetanyahu viral videosleeves fiasco video

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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim
Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim
Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim
Is Benjamin Netanyahu Really Dead? Another AI Video Sparks Buzz On Social Media As Netizens Spot Israeli Prime Minister’s ‘Sleeves Fiasco’ After Viral ‘Six Fingers’ Claim

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