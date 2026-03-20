Netanyahu Declares Iran Can No Longer Enrich Uranium or Build Missiles After Strikes, Triggering Worldwide Concern

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel declared a fundamental change in Middle Eastern security operations through his recent speech to international news outlets, which he delivered while asserting that Israel’s recent joint aerial missions had completely eliminated Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities.

Netanyahu announced that U.S. forces had conducted extensive coordinated attacks during three weeks of fighting, which resulted in the complete destruction of Tehran’s military-industrial complex system.

The mission’s primary objective involved destroying specific facilities that produced uranium-enriched materials and designed advanced weapons systems for extended-range military operations.

The Prime Minister states that by destroying these essential resources, the Islamic Republic’s imminent existential threat to Israel has been completely eliminated, which marks the beginning of a fresh period of regional security.

Nuclear Neutralization

The Israeli government claims that Iran has lost its ability to develop nuclear weapons because its operational capacity now exists at a complete halt. The stateful assessment showed that the attacks targeted essential facilities that contained centrifuges and enrichment systems because they needed to achieve complete destruction of their core operational capabilities.

Netanyahu asserts that all special equipment needed for uranium processing to weapons-grade status has become non-functional and unable to be obtained through current market conditions.

The claims require independent verification, but the military objective aimed to stop nuclear supply routes by destroying all elements necessary for producing operational nuclear weapons.

Missile Degradation

Iran has lost operational capability for its offensive military weapons because of nuclear program delays. The Prime Minister confirmed that the recent operation successfully destroyed the factories that produced ballistic missiles and drones.

The degradation process affects all components, including precise weapons that used to provide Tehran with its regional capabilities. Netanyahu identified two factors, which included hardware losses and increasing domestic unrest, to show that “visible cracks” were appearing throughout the Iranian military leadership.

The strategy extends beyond stockpiles to target factories, which will maintain Iran’s long-range ballistic power operational restrictions into the distant future.

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