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Home > World News > ‘We Are Winning, Iran Is Being Decimated’: Netanyahu Boasts As Israeli Strikes Continue, Raising Global Alarm

‘We Are Winning, Iran Is Being Decimated’: Netanyahu Boasts As Israeli Strikes Continue, Raising Global Alarm

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is weakening Iran’s military, destroying missiles, nuclear infrastructure, and naval forces. Operation Rising Lion, alongside U.S. support, targets Iran’s industrial base and command structure amid escalating Middle East tensions.

Netanyahu: Israel Gains Upper Hand as Iran’s Military Capabilities Crumble
Netanyahu: Israel Gains Upper Hand as Iran’s Military Capabilities Crumble

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 20, 2026 02:47:41 IST

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‘We Are Winning, Iran Is Being Decimated’: Netanyahu Boasts As Israeli Strikes Continue, Raising Global Alarm

 

Israel Claims Upper Hand in Military Campaign Against Iran

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) declared that Israel is gaining the upper hand in its ongoing operations against Iran, asserting that Tehran’s military capabilities are being severely weakened.

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Addressing a press conference, Netanyahu stated, “We are winning, and Iran is being decimated. Iran’s missile and drone arsenal is being massively degraded and will be destroyed.” He detailed that Israeli forces have struck and destroyed hundreds of missile launchers while inflicting major damage on Iran’s missile stockpiles and production facilities.

“Hundreds of their launchers have been destroyed, their stockpiles of missiles are being hit hard, and so are the industries that produce them. In rising line, we destroyed missiles, and we destroyed a lot of nuclear infrastructure,” he said. Netanyahu emphasized that recent operations now target not only weapons but also Iran’s broader defence manufacturing ecosystem.

“What we’re destroying now are the factories that produce the components to make these missiles and to make the nuclear weapons that they’re trying to produce. We’re wiping out their industrial base in a way that we didn’t do before,” he added.

Iran’s Military Capabilities Severely Degraded

Netanyahu further claimed that Iran’s air defences have been neutralised, its naval strength crippled, and its air force largely destroyed. “Iran’s air defences have been rendered useless. Their Navy is lying at the bottom of the sea…Today, we hit the other part of their Navy in the Caspian Sea. Their air force is nearly destroyed,” he said. He also noted the disruption of Iran’s command and control systems: “Iran’s command and control structure is in utter chaos. And I can tell you that there’s still more work to do, and we’re going to do it.”

Amid rising hostilities, Netanyahu accused Iran of attempting to “blackmail the world by closing a key international maritime route – the Strait of Hormuz. It won’t work. Israel is helping in its own way, and in other means the American effort to open the Straits of Hormuz.” He described Operation Rising Lion as a determined effort, coordinated with the United States, to neutralize the existential threats posed by Iran.

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: Is Iran Planning To Impose Toll On Ships Crossing Strait Of Hormuz? Tanker Operators Might Have To Pay $2 Million To Access ‘Safe’ Shipping Corridor

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Tags: iranisraelmiddle east conflictnetanyahuoperation rising lion

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‘We Are Winning, Iran Is Being Decimated’: Netanyahu Boasts As Israeli Strikes Continue, Raising Global Alarm

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‘We Are Winning, Iran Is Being Decimated’: Netanyahu Boasts As Israeli Strikes Continue, Raising Global Alarm

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‘We Are Winning, Iran Is Being Decimated’: Netanyahu Boasts As Israeli Strikes Continue, Raising Global Alarm
‘We Are Winning, Iran Is Being Decimated’: Netanyahu Boasts As Israeli Strikes Continue, Raising Global Alarm
‘We Are Winning, Iran Is Being Decimated’: Netanyahu Boasts As Israeli Strikes Continue, Raising Global Alarm
‘We Are Winning, Iran Is Being Decimated’: Netanyahu Boasts As Israeli Strikes Continue, Raising Global Alarm

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